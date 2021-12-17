Cork schoolkids (plus Will Sliney) on RTÉ's Home School Hub Christmas special

Home School Hub is back on our screens next week — but before the kids get the sweats, it's for a Christmas special set outside the classroom.

Well, nearly: the kids of St Mary’s on the Hill National School in Knocknaheeny in Cork City have gotten in on the action, teaming with MusicGeneration Cork City's GMCBeats to unleash a special Santa Rap.

Home School Hub: A Christmas Cracker sees Múinteoirí John, Clíona, Ray, Emer, and Phil, as well as epoch-defining journalist Seamus the Dog, come back together for Christmas. Or do they?

Seamus the Dog is all alone at Christmas — because he forgot to send invitations to Christmas dinner!

Micheál Martin interviewed by Séamus the Dog

But with some last-minute help from some friends and RTÉ colleagues, including Ryan Tubridy, the Irish Army, Marty Morrissey, Mairéad Ronan, Daithí Ó Sé, and ‘intergalactical’ popstar Nova Jones, Seamus attempts to pull off a Christmas cracker of a party, and get the gang back together again.

Not without putting in some calls to his friends at schools around the country, either, like the Knocknaheeny crew!

Will Sliney: helps Seamus the Dog bring this Christmas to life

Also mucking in with helping Seamus get his act together is renowned comic book artist & writer, Will Sliney, a Ballycotton man, no less, who won legions of young fans during lockdown with his popular ‘We Will Draw’ series on Home School Hub, as well as part-drawing/part-animated adventure series ‘Will Sliney’s Storytellers’ which also recently aired on RTÉ 2.

The upstairs neighbour mightn't like it, Dermot Bannon might try to zap Seamus' budget with big windows, and you'll groan at some of the dad-jokes, but Seamus is all set to save Christmas for himself and the Home School Hub gang, in a hectic one-hour special.

Home School Hub: A Christmas Cracker is on RTÉ 2, Christmas Day at 5.25pm & RTÉ Player, and repeated on RTÉ One, St Stephen’s Day at 12.45pm