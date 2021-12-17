Cork schoolkids (plus Will Sliney) on RTÉ's Home School Hub Christmas special

School's out, and the múinteoirí are up for Christmas craic — with the kids of St Mary's on the Hill NS performing a special Santa Rap!
Cork schoolkids (plus Will Sliney) on RTÉ's Home School Hub Christmas special

Múinteoirí Cliona, Ray and John: swapping the classroom for a Home School Hub Christmas special

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 11:23
Mike McGrath Bryan

Home School Hub is back on our screens next week — but before the kids get the sweats, it's for a Christmas special set outside the classroom.

Well, nearly: the kids of St Mary’s on the Hill National School in Knocknaheeny in Cork City have gotten in on the action, teaming with MusicGeneration Cork City's GMCBeats to unleash a special Santa Rap.

Home School Hub: A Christmas Cracker sees Múinteoirí John, Clíona, Ray, Emer, and Phil, as well as epoch-defining journalist Seamus the Dog, come back together for Christmas. Or do they?

Seamus the Dog is all alone at Christmas — because he forgot to send invitations to Christmas dinner! 

Micheál Martin interviewed by Séamus the Dog
Micheál Martin interviewed by Séamus the Dog

But with some last-minute help from some friends and RTÉ colleagues, including Ryan Tubridy, the Irish Army, Marty Morrissey, Mairéad Ronan, Daithí Ó Sé, and ‘intergalactical’ popstar Nova Jones, Seamus attempts to pull off a Christmas cracker of a party, and get the gang back together again.

Not without putting in some calls to his friends at schools around the country, either, like the Knocknaheeny crew!

Will Sliney: helps Seamus the Dog bring this Christmas to life
Will Sliney: helps Seamus the Dog bring this Christmas to life

Also mucking in with helping Seamus get his act together is renowned comic book artist & writer, Will Sliney, a Ballycotton man, no less, who won legions of young fans during lockdown with his popular ‘We Will Draw’ series on Home School Hub, as well as part-drawing/part-animated adventure series ‘Will Sliney’s Storytellers’ which also recently aired on RTÉ 2.

The upstairs neighbour mightn't like it, Dermot Bannon might try to zap Seamus' budget with big windows, and you'll groan at some of the dad-jokes, but Seamus is all set to save Christmas for himself and the Home School Hub gang, in a hectic one-hour special.

  • Home School Hub: A Christmas Cracker is on RTÉ 2, Christmas Day at 5.25pm & RTÉ Player, and repeated on RTÉ One, St Stephen’s Day at 12.45pm

Read More

Damage limitation: How to have a safe and healthy Christmas season

More in this section

Burn baby, burn: A peek at Season 4 of Killing Eve Burn baby, burn: A peek at Season 4 of Killing Eve
Gavin James to bring HEPA air-filter systems on 2022 Irish tour Gavin James to bring HEPA air-filter systems on 2022 Irish tour
The 86th Academy Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles Cast of Ted Lasso team up for one-off animated Christmas special
#Christmas FeaturesPlace: KnocknaheenyPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: seamus the dogPerson: Will SlineyPerson: Marty MorrisseyPerson: Mairead RonanPerson: Dáithí Ó SéPerson: nova jonesOrganisation: st mary's on the hill national schoolOrganisation: GmcbeatsOrganisation: musicGeneration Cork City
<p>Tom Hardy will return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories over Christmas accompanied by his festive French bulldog, Blue. He will read An Odd Dog Christmas by Rob Biddulph on Christmas Eve. The tale follows a dog searching for the perfect present before she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. Picture: BBC/PA Wire</p>

Tom Hardy reads a Christmas bedtime story — with his French bulldog, Blue

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices