Christmas Eve TV Tips: Meet yodeller Rachel O'Donnell 

A Kids’ Country Christmas

RTÉ2, 3.35pm

A Kids' Country Christmas: yodeller Rachel O’Donnell from Cashel, Tipperary

Christmas Special featuring kids from around Ireland singing Country music classics. Includes Tyrone’s Caillin Joe, Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Wains and yodeller Rachel O’Donnell from Cashel, Tipperary.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

UTV, 7.30pm

Festive carol service hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Greatest Snowman

Channel 4, 8pm

'The Greatest Snowman' is presented by Sue Perkins from the Alps. Picture: Channel 4

Sue Perkins hosts an epic snow-building competition from an Alpine mountainside, as Johnny Vegas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Dani Dyer, Liam Charles and Cherry Healey go head-to-head.

Top Gear: Driving Home for Christmas

BBC1, 8.30pm

Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff choose ‘Secret Santa’ cars for one another.

Gardeners' World Winter Specials

BBC Two, 9pm

Monty Don creates a winter container filled with seasonal favourites at Longmeadow — plus ground-cover plants, topiary gardens and festive gardening gifts.

Encanto

Disney+

Encanto

Computer-generated animation about the Madrigals, a family living in an enchanted area of the Colombian mountains.

Don't Look Up

Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky and Leonardo Dicaprio as Dr Randall Mindy. Picture: Niko Tavernise/Netflix

All-star black comedy, which also has elements of sci-fi and satire. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who discover evidence that a comet is approaching Earth and if it hits, will destroy all life on the planet. Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett also appear.

Radio

The Panto That Starts at the End, RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm: Follow Hansel and Gretel back into the woods to pick up the pieces after the dust has settled — featuring rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan as a wounded giant, wronged by an upstart Jack.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A Christmas special of the arts/ents magazine: Art historian Jessica Fahy looks at how the Victorians created Christmas in paintings; conductor David Brophy looks at Christmas music, from the sacred to the sassy, and author John Connolly looks at feasting and fighting on Christmas day through the pages of fiction.

RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, RTÉ 1, 8pm: Highlights from last month’s awards ceremony, including music from Greenshine, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Kíla, The Mary Wallopers, Eddi Reader, and lifetime-achievement award winner Christy Moore.

When We Were Young: The Heartworm Story, 2FM, 9pm: An hour-long profile of Irish indie band Whipping Boy’s legendary second LP, Heartworm — including interviews with guitarist Paul Page, radio legend Dave Fanning, and others.