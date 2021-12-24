Christmas Eve TV Tips: Meet yodeller Rachel O'Donnell 

RTÉ2, 3.35pm
Christmas Special featuring kids from around Ireland singing Country music classics. Includes Tyrone’s Caillin Joe, Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Wains and yodeller Rachel O’Donnell from Cashel, Tipperary.
Festive carol service hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge.
Channel 4, 8pm
Sue Perkins hosts an epic snow-building competition from an Alpine mountainside, as Johnny Vegas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Dani Dyer, Liam Charles and Cherry Healey go head-to-head.
Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff choose ‘Secret Santa’ cars for one another.
Monty Don creates a winter container filled with seasonal favourites at Longmeadow — plus ground-cover plants, topiary gardens and festive gardening gifts.
Disney+
Computer-generated animation about the Madrigals, a family living in an enchanted area of the Colombian mountains.
Netflix
All-star black comedy, which also has elements of sci-fi and satire. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who discover evidence that a comet is approaching Earth and if it hits, will destroy all life on the planet. Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett also appear.
, RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm: Follow Hansel and Gretel back into the woods to pick up the pieces after the dust has settled — featuring rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan as a wounded giant, wronged by an upstart Jack.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A Christmas special of the arts/ents magazine: Art historian Jessica Fahy looks at how the Victorians created Christmas in paintings; conductor David Brophy looks at Christmas music, from the sacred to the sassy, and author John Connolly looks at feasting and fighting on Christmas day through the pages of fiction.
, RTÉ 1, 8pm: Highlights from last month’s awards ceremony, including music from Greenshine, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Kíla, The Mary Wallopers, Eddi Reader, and lifetime-achievement award winner Christy Moore.
, 2FM, 9pm: An hour-long profile of Irish indie band Whipping Boy’s legendary second LP, — including interviews with guitarist Paul Page, radio legend Dave Fanning, and others.