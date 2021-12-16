Thursday TV tips: The deception at the heart of Misha and the Wolves

MasterChef: The Professionals 

BBC1, 9pm

Just three talented chefs remain to battle it out for the title.

Misha and the Wolves

TG4, 9.30pm

Misha and the Wolves: Misha Defonseca
Misha and the Wolves: Misha Defonseca

When she was seven, Misha Defonseca escaped the Nazis, crossed Europe on foot, lived with wolves and endured unimaginable hardship in search of her deported parents. Her Holocaust memoir took the world by storm and a Hollywood studio came knocking. But a fallout with her publisher who turned detective, revealed Misha's story as an audacious deception created to hide an even darker truth.

Steps of Freedom: The Story of Irish Dance

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Siobhan Manson in Steps of Freedom
Siobhan Manson in Steps of Freedom

Millions of people in more than 60 countries are learning to dance in the Irish style — how Irish Dance evolved from a peasant dance to become a global phenomenon.

The Works Presents

RTÉ One, 11.15pm

Author and Irish Examiner columnist, Louise O'Neill, became well known for her young adult novels but soon found herself a spokesperson on some of the issues she has written about. She talks to John Kelly about her career to date.

Sport

Premier League: Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 7.30pm; Chelsea v Everton, 7.45pm; Liverpool v Newcastle United, 8pm, all BT Sport;

Radio

Stories for Nollaig, RTÉJr, 7pm: Seanchaí Steve Lally weaves the spell of the Cailleach Beara.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: A one-time indie-pop icon turned unlikely survivor, Pete Doherty’s time in Babyshambles has been eclipsed by a long solo career. Highlights from a live performance from the Arènes de Lutèce, Paris.

