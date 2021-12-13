Monday TV tips: Sinister secret drove Frank McCann to murder his wife and baby girl

Strictly The Real Full Monty!

UTV, 9pm

Colin Jackson, Christine McGuiness, Demi Jones, Martin Roberts, Colleen Nolan, Ashley Banjo, Duncan James, Teddy Soares, Orla Jordan James Jordan and Brenda Edwards in Strictly the Real Full Monty!

The strip for charity — awareness of men’s cancers — is back. With Ashley Banjo and Laila Morse (Big Mo Harris in Eastenders), singer and actor Duncan James; model Christine McGuinness, retired athlete Colin Jackson, actor Brenda Edwards, property expert Martin Roberts, Love Island stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones, as well as Strictly Come Dancing stars Ola and James Jordan.

David Baddiel: Social Media, Anger and Us

BBC2, 9pm

David Baddiel explores the impact of social media on behaviour both "on and offline" in a new BBC documentary. Picture: BBC/Wall to Wall/Saskia Rusher/PA Wire

Is social media impacting the way we behave both on and offline? That's the question the writer and comedian and self-confessed Twitter addict is trying to answer in this new documentary.

There Will Be Blood

TG4, 9.30pm

Daniel Day-Lewis and Ciarán Hinds in a story of family, religion, hatred, oil and madness, focusing on a turn-of-the-century prospector in the early days of the business.

The Case I Can’t Forget: Esther & Jessica McCann

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Frank McCann

Retired Garda Sergeant Pat Treacy and Superintendent Martin Walker recall one of the most harrowing cases of their career. In September 1992, Esther and her 18-month-old daughter Jessica perished in a house fire at their home in south Dublin. Frank McCann, a former high-profile swimming coach was jailed for life for their murders.

What had seemed like a tragic accident took a more sinister turn when Pat and Martin uncovered a series of threats against Esther’s husband, publican and highly regarded swimming coach, Frank McCann in the months leading up to the fatal fire. He is adamant that someone is targeting him but as the detectives dig deeper, a web of deception emerges with Frank at its centre. Esther’s niece Esther Leonard describes the effect of her aunt’s murder and the loss of baby Jessica on her close knit family, and her fears for the future when their murderer walks free.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Julie Feeney speaks on her Sky Arts series Voices of Ireland; Tara Brady rounds up the European Film Awards; David Benedict talks about the latest West End production of Cabaret, starring Jessica Buckley and Eddy Redmayne.