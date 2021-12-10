Friday TV Tips: Charlie Bird, Daniel O'Donnell, Vaccine Wars, and Keanu Reeves this evening

Plus, Isla Fisher is a deadly snake and do Five Together deserve the Christmas No. 1 slot?
Fri, 10 Dec, 2021
Caroline Delaney

Vaccine Wars — The Truth About Pfizer: Dispatches

Channel 4, 7.30pm

Reporter Antony Barnett investigates Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company whose Covid vaccine has saved thousands of lives during the pandemic. Pfizer has, unsurprisingly, enjoyed record-breaking profits of late, and Barnett wants to know whether it could be using some of the money to do more to help those in poor countries.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Former RTÉ presenter Charlie Bird has been very open about his recent Motor Neuron disease diagnosis — will speak to Ryan about how he has chosen to face death head-on. He will be joined in studio with his wife Claire, and some of his great friends and colleagues.

There's a  Dancing with the Stars contestants reveal and a celebration of Daniel O’Donnell’s 60th Birthday. The show is back in January, so let's find out who's going to be trying to win that glitter-ball trophy.

Two days before his 60th birthday, Irish country music legend Daniel O’Donnell will be celebrating on the show. Daniel has sold more than 10 million records over the course of his 40-year career and continues to delight his loyal fans with his album releases and new tours.

Musical guests will be joining Daniel for the celebrations, include Paddy Cole, Margo O’Donnell, Cliona Hagan, Susan McCann, Louise Morrissey, David James, Marc Roberts, and Jimmy and Claudia Buckley, as well as friends of Daniel's from other walks of life such as Packie Bonner and Shona McGarty. And we've been promised a few surprises too...

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 11,05pm

Olivia Colman on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Guests this week are Keanu Reeves, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Jennifer Lawrence and Jack Whitehall. And music from Rag 'n' Bone Man.

A Christmas Number One

Sky Cinema

A Christmas No.1

Fresh from a break-up with the world’s hottest popstar, music manager Meg Rai (Frieda Pinto) leaves New York for London to manage a boyband, Five Together, who are desperate for a Christmas hit.

The Unforgivable

Netflix

The Unforgivable with Sandra Bullock

Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) is released from prison after a lengthy sentence for a violent crime. She returns to her hometown but finds that the locals cannot forgive. Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, and Richard Thomas also star.

Back to the Outback

Netflix

Back to the Outback: Tim Minchin as Pretty Boy; Guy Pearce as Frank; Angus Imrie as Nigel; Isla Fisher as Maddie; and Miranda Tapsell as Zoe. Netflix

Some of Australia’s biggest stars are the vocal talents in this computer-animated musical adventure. Listen out for Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Keith Urban, and Jacki Weaver.

Radio

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 10pm: Cian O’ Ciobháin goes into club mode, with new house and techno from Undo, Victoria Mussi, Hard Ton, Monobox, Dea, and Perc.

