Sex and the City is back: Where to watch And Just Like That... and what to expect

Who stars in it and what is it about?

Carrie Bradshaw is back: Sarah Jessica Parker returns to the small screen in And Just Like That... as our favourite lovelorn columnist and she’s joined by Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

Reappearing on our screens too are Chris Noth as Mr Big, Evan Handler as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, as well as the late Willie Garson, who played Bradshaw’s best friend Stanford. The actor died in September aged 57 following a battle with cancer.

The 10-part romantic comedy drama will jump 20 years in the characters’ lives and follow them taking on a new chapter as they navigate life, friendship and dating apps in their 50s in New York City.

Where is Samantha?

There are few television characters as iconic as Samantha Jones, but the fan favourite won’t be returning with her gal pals. The fourth character from the classic quartet was played by Kim Cattrall, who will not be appearing in And Just Like That... following years of a reported rift between her and Parker.

Kim Cattrall who starred as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

And the character won’t be ignored: co-star Davis says they would not ‘disrespect’ her by doing so. Speaking on Today, Davis confirmed that the show will explain where Samantha.

"We love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, so there is respect for Samantha," Davis said. "It's part of the story. We'd never disrespect Samantha."

How can I watch it in Ireland?

Miranda Hobbes, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis reprise their Sex and the City roles

The next chapter of Sex and the City arrives on our screens today on Sky Comedy and Now TV. The first two episodes are already available to stream on Now TV, and will play again on Sky Comedy on Thursday evening at 9pm.

For those without Sky television or a streaming subscription, there are And Just Like That... viewing parties taking place around the country. In Cork, Crawford and Co will be streaming two episodes of the show from 8pm tonight. Admission is €5, or €25 to include bottomless bubbles, and there are Sex and the City-themed offers, such as two-for-one cosmopolitan cocktails as well as prizes to be won in a Sex and the City quiz.