30 Cork books from 2021: Fiction, history, biography and more 

McInerney brings her riotously entertaining ‘Cork trilogy’ to a close, as musician/drug dealer Ryan Cusack is pursued by a sex worker turned journalist. The Art of Falling, Danielle McLaughlin Award-winning short story writer McLaughlin nails middle-class Cork in her sharply-observed tale of secrets and betrayal.
The Douglas native takes inspiration from family stories in this expertly crafted historical epic.
A compelling tale from north Cork author O’Connell, set in Dubai in the aftermath of a murder.
This ambitious book from the Waterfall-based McKenna was shortlisted for the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year, and centres on the real-life figure of Tony Small, former slave and manservant to Lord Edward Fitzgerald.
The Cork writer delves into the lives of the residents of a fictional neighbourhood in her native city in this book of interlinked stories, drawing a contrast between life before the pandemic and the profoundly altered world we inhabit now.
The death of a stranger in a rural bed and breakfast leads a family on a journey into the past in this haunting second novel from Murphy, who lives in Belgooly.
In this acclaimed debut novel, the Australian lyricist and librettist, now resident in Cork, takes a different perspective on Shakespeare’s classic play, giving voice to the wife of King Lear, banished to a convent after the birth of her youngest daughter, Cordelia.
A well-deserved winner of the Irish Book Awards Crime Fiction Book of the Year, the rave reviews keep coming for this superbly-plotted thriller from the Grange native about a couple who move in together during lockdown.
The well-known Cork writer once again showcases his talent for drawing unforgettable characters as he revisits his much-loved 1995 short story collection, Pancho and Lefty Ride Out, in this reissued edition featuring previously unpublished stories.
When Corkman Tadhg Barry, a well-known Republican activist, was killed by crown forces in an internment camp during the War of Independence 100 years ago, he was lamented at home and abroad with Republican leaders including Michael Collins and Cathal Brugha attending his funeral, yet his life has largely been forgotten. In this fascinating book, Ó Drisceoil, a lecturer at UCC, aims to redress Barry’s erasure from collective memory, especially in his native city.
The Corkonian journalist and broadcaster unearths some gems in this inspired trawl through the epistolary archives of our presidents from Douglas Hyde to Michael D.
Cork native Murphy, a professor of politics at DCU, looks at the life and times of one of the most divisive characters in Irish politics in this impressively thorough and meticulously researched biography. With plenty of content for aficionados of Cork politics.
One for those interested in true crime, this is the fourth of a series, in which the Ballycotton-based author chronicles historical murders, solved and unsolved. This extensively researched and intriguing volume covers gruesome crimes from Clonakilty to Kinsale, Crosshaven to Passage West, and other locations along the way.
This illuminating compilation merges historic postcards from Cork Public Museum's archives with recent colour depictions, demonstrating the changing face of the city in the last century or so.
Long before it became a tourist attraction and amenity, Spike Island off Cobh held almost 1,400 republican prisoners and internees during the War of Independence. The book describes the background to the establishment of the military prison, the escapes, hunger strike and riots that took place there as well as the fatal shooting by sentries of two internees.
Now on its third print run, this beautifully produced guide offers an opportunity to learn more about the the history and heritage of the picturesque Cork suburb and village while also following the area’s popular loop walk.
The beloved storyteller from Innishannon weaves her spell again in her latest book, in which she explores the challenges and pleasures of living alone.
The well-known Cork-based aerial photographer takes his skills to the sky once again in his latest book capturing the beauty of sites from Cape Clear to Skellig Michael.
Elizabeth (Bess) Cronin from Ballyvourney was one of Ireland’s most renowned and influential sean-nós singers, and this publication, edited by her grandson, provides a comprehensive catalogue of songs and associated material.
The author recalls his experiences in the 30 years since he arrived as the titular ‘blow-in’ seeking an alternative lifestyle with other like-minded people in the community of Cool Mountain, near Dunmanway, Co Cork.
Another ambitious undertaking from Cork University Press, following in the hugely successful footsteps of Atlas of the Irish Revolution, this celebration of Ireland’s coast gathers contributions from a wide range of sources and shows how our proximity to the sea has influenced our history, culture and identity.
Leeside soccer fans can relive the glory days in the story of John Caulfield who made his name as a brave striker, ending his career as Cork City’s joint top scorer before returning as a successful manager of the same club.
Two for the price of one here, with former Cork hurling manager John Meyler’s story intertwined with that of his son David, who played professional soccer for Sunderland, Hull City and Reading.
This picture book is inspired by the real-life adventures of Adam King, from Killeagh, Co Cork, whose idea of a virtual hug brought comfort to a nation in the middle of the pandemic. The Santa List, Kieran Crowley What happens when Santa puts you on the naughty list? Aisling and Joe find out in this magical seasonal adventure from Mallow author Kieran Crowley, as they get into all kinds of crazy scrapes in a race to save Christmas.
Head of the visitor centre at UCC, Quinn explores the themes of sustainability and the environment through the story of Booley the Bee and what she learns on her visit to Cork’s renowned seat of learning.
Kennefick, from Shanagarry, has been winning plaudits all-round for her debut poetry collection, which was recently short-listed in the prestigious Costa Book Awards. A thrilling and visceral work, exploring existential themes such as grief, uncertainty and the demands and constraints placed on women’s bodies.
The celebrated Cork-based writer followed up the phenomenal success of her prose debut A Ghost in the Throat with this poetry collection inspired in part by the living history she witnessed on her walks around the city.
In this poetic journal, tinged with humour and hope, the Booker Prize-nominated Cork poet documents the ‘strangest year we have lived’ and writes about seeking solace in his love of nature and the sea.
A ground-breaking collection from Cork University Press presenting 17 Irish women poets from the 18th to 20th century whose work has been undeservedly forgotten. Along with their poems, the book also features original essays responding to the work.