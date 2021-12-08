30 Cork books from 2021: Fiction, history, biography and more 

Fiction

The Rules of Revelation by Lisa McInerney

McInerney brings her riotously entertaining ‘Cork trilogy’ to a close, as musician/drug dealer Ryan Cusack is pursued by a sex worker turned journalist. The Art of Falling, Danielle McLaughlin Award-winning short story writer McLaughlin nails middle-class Cork in her sharply-observed tale of secrets and betrayal.

Life Sentences, Billy O’Callaghan

The Douglas native takes inspiration from family stories in this expertly crafted historical epic.

Diving for Pearls, Jamie O’Connell

A compelling tale from north Cork author O’Connell, set in Dubai in the aftermath of a murder.

Words to Shape My Name, Laura McKenna

This ambitious book from the Waterfall-based McKenna was shortlisted for the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year, and centres on the real-life figure of Tony Small, former slave and manservant to Lord Edward Fitzgerald.

Liberty Terrace, Madeleine D’Arcy

The Cork writer delves into the lives of the residents of a fictional neighbourhood in her native city in this book of interlinked stories, drawing a contrast between life before the pandemic and the profoundly altered world we inhabit now.

Ghost Lights, Gráinne Murphy

The death of a stranger in a rural bed and breakfast leads a family on a journey into the past in this haunting second novel from Murphy, who lives in Belgooly.

Learwife, JR Thorp

In this acclaimed debut novel, the Australian lyricist and librettist, now resident in Cork, takes a different perspective on Shakespeare’s classic play, giving voice to the wife of King Lear, banished to a convent after the birth of her youngest daughter, Cordelia.

56 Days, Catherine Ryan Howard

A well-deserved winner of the Irish Book Awards Crime Fiction Book of the Year, the rave reviews keep coming for this superbly-plotted thriller from the Grange native about a couple who move in together during lockdown.

Pancho and Lefty Ride Again, Conal Creedon

The well-known Cork writer once again showcases his talent for drawing unforgettable characters as he revisits his much-loved 1995 short story collection, Pancho and Lefty Ride Out, in this reissued edition featuring previously unpublished stories.

History

Tadhg Barry and Cork City Reflections.

Utter Disloyalist: Tadhg Barry and the Irish Revolution, Donal Ó Drisceoil

When Corkman Tadhg Barry, a well-known Republican activist, was killed by crown forces in an internment camp during the War of Independence 100 years ago, he was lamented at home and abroad with Republican leaders including Michael Collins and Cathal Brugha attending his funeral, yet his life has largely been forgotten. In this fascinating book, Ó Drisceoil, a lecturer at UCC, aims to redress Barry’s erasure from collective memory, especially in his native city.

The Presidents’ Letters: An Unexpected History of Ireland, edited by Flor MacCarthy

The Corkonian journalist and broadcaster unearths some gems in this inspired trawl through the epistolary archives of our presidents from Douglas Hyde to Michael D.

Haughey, Gary Murphy

Cork native Murphy, a professor of politics at DCU, looks at the life and times of one of the most divisive characters in Irish politics in this impressively thorough and meticulously researched biography. With plenty of content for aficionados of Cork politics.

Murder Most Local: Historic Murders of South Cork, Peter O’Shea

One for those interested in true crime, this is the fourth of a series, in which the Ballycotton-based author chronicles historical murders, solved and unsolved. This extensively researched and intriguing volume covers gruesome crimes from Clonakilty to Kinsale, Crosshaven to Passage West, and other locations along the way.

Cork City Reflections, Kieran McCarthy and Daniel Breen

This illuminating compilation merges historic postcards from Cork Public Museum's archives with recent colour depictions, demonstrating the changing face of the city in the last century or so.

Spike Island’s Republican Prisoners, 1921, Tom O’Neill

Long before it became a tourist attraction and amenity, Spike Island off Cobh held almost 1,400 republican prisoners and internees during the War of Independence. The book describes the background to the establishment of the military prison, the escapes, hunger strike and riots that took place there as well as the fatal shooting by sentries of two internees.

The Ring of Blackrock, A Walking Guide and History, Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil

Now on its third print run, this beautifully produced guide offers an opportunity to learn more about the the history and heritage of the picturesque Cork suburb and village while also following the area’s popular loop walk.

General interest

Coastal Atlas of Ireland and Alice Taylor.

Tea for One, Alice Taylor

The beloved storyteller from Innishannon weaves her spell again in her latest book, in which she explores the challenges and pleasures of living alone.

Dennis Horgan: An Aerial Journey

The well-known Cork-based aerial photographer takes his skills to the sky once again in his latest book capturing the beauty of sites from Cape Clear to Skellig Michael.

The Songs of Elizabeth Cronin, Irish Traditional Singer, edited by Dáibhí Ó Cróinín

Elizabeth (Bess) Cronin from Ballyvourney was one of Ireland’s most renowned and influential sean-nós singers, and this publication, edited by her grandson, provides a comprehensive catalogue of songs and associated material.

Blow-in: Living Off-Grid in West Cork, Fred Callow

The author recalls his experiences in the 30 years since he arrived as the titular ‘blow-in’ seeking an alternative lifestyle with other like-minded people in the community of Cool Mountain, near Dunmanway, Co Cork.

Coastal Atlas of Ireland, edited by Robert Devoy, Val Cummins, Barry Brunt, Darius Bartlett and Sarah Kandrot

Another ambitious undertaking from Cork University Press, following in the hugely successful footsteps of Atlas of the Irish Revolution, this celebration of Ireland’s coast gathers contributions from a wide range of sources and shows how our proximity to the sea has influenced our history, culture and identity.

Sport

The Meyler family and John Caulfield feature among the sports books.

Rebel Heart: A Memoir by John Caulfield with Robert Redmond

Leeside soccer fans can relive the glory days in the story of John Caulfield who made his name as a brave striker, ending his career as Cork City’s joint top scorer before returning as a successful manager of the same club.

Meyler: A Family Memoir with Fintan O’Toole

Two for the price of one here, with former Cork hurling manager John Meyler’s story intertwined with that of his son David, who played professional soccer for Sunderland, Hull City and Reading.

Younger readers

A Hug For You, David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard

This picture book is inspired by the real-life adventures of Adam King, from Killeagh, Co Cork, whose idea of a virtual hug brought comfort to a nation in the middle of the pandemic. The Santa List, Kieran Crowley What happens when Santa puts you on the naughty list? Aisling and Joe find out in this magical seasonal adventure from Mallow author Kieran Crowley, as they get into all kinds of crazy scrapes in a race to save Christmas.

Adam King with his father David King and their book, A Hug For You. Picture: Alison Miles

A Bee at UCC, JP Quinn, illustrated by Charlie Ruxton

Head of the visitor centre at UCC, Quinn explores the themes of sustainability and the environment through the story of Booley the Bee and what she learns on her visit to Cork’s renowned seat of learning.

Poetry

Doireann Ní Ghriofa and William Wall.

Eat or We Both Starve, Victoria Kennefick

Kennefick, from Shanagarry, has been winning plaudits all-round for her debut poetry collection, which was recently short-listed in the prestigious Costa Book Awards. A thrilling and visceral work, exploring existential themes such as grief, uncertainty and the demands and constraints placed on women’s bodies.

To Star the Dark, Doireann Ní Ghriofa

The celebrated Cork-based writer followed up the phenomenal success of her prose debut A Ghost in the Throat with this poetry collection inspired in part by the living history she witnessed on her walks around the city.

Smugglers in the Underground Hug Trade: A Journal of the Plague Year, William Wall

In this poetic journal, tinged with humour and hope, the Booker Prize-nominated Cork poet documents the ‘strangest year we have lived’ and writes about seeking solace in his love of nature and the sea.

Irish Women Poets Rediscovered, edited by Maria Johnston and Conor Linnie

A ground-breaking collection from Cork University Press presenting 17 Irish women poets from the 18th to 20th century whose work has been undeservedly forgotten. Along with their poems, the book also features original essays responding to the work.