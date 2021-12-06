10 streaming shows to dig into as Storm Barra looms

Dexter: New Blood

NOW

Michael C Hall and his Dexter character probably outstayed their welcome by the time the season eight finale aired in 2013. Hopefully this revamp will recapture the magic of the early series, when the blood-spatter analyst provided intriguing viewing as he took out his own killing urges on the murderers of Miami. Set 10 years later, Dexter has changed his name, moved to a small town, and is in a relationship with the local police chief.

Riverdale

Netflix

The series your teenagers shouldn't be watching, but probably are. Season five ended with prominent characters Betty and Archie finding a bomb under the bed they were about to have sex in. We saw the explosion, but episode one of the new run will presumably reveal who was caught in it. Episodes drop weekly.

Curse of the Chippendales

Amazon Prime Video

We know them as the male strippers who packed out Cork Opera House and other Irish venues, but this series shows the darker side of what went on around the entertainment troupe in their early days. Essentially a true-crime series with chiselled abs, it's a square-jaw-dropping tale of murder, cyanide plots and corruption.

Dopesick

Disney+

Eight-part drama series set in America's unfolding opioid crisis. An impressive cast includes Michael Keaton as a doctor misled into prescribing OxyContin, the drug at the heart of so much misery in the US; and Rosario Dawson as a DEA agent. We also get a glimpse inside the Sackler family, the disgraced dynasty behind Purdue Pharma, who made huge profits while their products wreaked havoc.

Tiger King's Joe Exotic

Tiger King 2

Netflix

Joe Exotic may be in jail, but the original series was way too successful to stay away. The man himself is heard via a crackly prison phone line, and we'll also catch up with the likes of Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe.

Selling Sunset

Netflix

Season four of the scripted reality show has arrived, and there have been quite a few changes since we last saw the Californian house sellers. A few of the regulars have left the Oppenheim Group – though they still do appear in this season – and newcomers included Hispanic TV star Vanessa Villela, and Emma Hernan, a former model with over a million Instagram followers.

The Beatles: Get Back

Disney+

After impressing with his reworking of WWI footage in They Shall Not Grow Old, filmmaker Peter Jackson has been trawling the 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969. With spruced-up sound and visuals, we see the Fab Four working on a new album and planned tour. Unfortunately, they'd have broken up within a few months. Fans are salivating, and the trailers suggest the material is good enough to spark a mini Beatles revival among the rest of us.

The Last Duel

Disney+

Ridley Scott directs an impressive cast that includes Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver in a historical drama set in 14th-century France. Reviews were positive, even if an initial theatrical release didn't attract too many punters.

Money Heist

Netflix

The high-octane Spanish drama, aka La Casa de Papel, returns for a final volume of five episodes. Still stuck inside the bank, will all the gang get out alive, not least as they also have a hostage revolt to deal with.

Harlem

Amazon Prime Video

Perhaps it's a stretch to spin this as the black Sex And The City, but the new comedy series about group of stylish gal-pals will inevitably draw comparisons. The young friends include an anthropology professor, a queer dating-app creator, and a fashion designer.