Home For Christmas: Dublin singer-songwriter crowned winner of festive song contest 

Dubliner Phil Redmond has been crowned the winner of The Aldi Christmas FM Song Contest for 2021. Fans of the festive radio station will be familiar with the competition, which attracts hundreds of song entries every year from Irish artists, all hoping to be added to the playlist of Christmas classics that contribute to festive cheer all over the country.

The inspiration behind Redmond's tune 'Home For Christmas,' came to Phil when he was thinking about people who were away last year for Christmas and how they will feel coming home this year, to finally visit family and friends for the first time in a couple of years.

He says, "it was sad that people were not able to spend time with their loved ones, so getting the chance to come back home this year is even more special. You appreciate the little things so much more now."