Home For Christmas: Dublin singer-songwriter crowned winner of festive song contest 

The song was inspired by family being reunited this Christmas after a year of being apart
Phil Redmond won The Aldi Christmas FM Song Contest for 2021.

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 13:33
Ciara McDonnell

Dubliner Phil Redmond has been crowned the winner of The Aldi Christmas FM Song Contest for 2021. Fans of the festive radio station will be familiar with the competition, which attracts hundreds of song entries every year from Irish artists, all hoping to be added to the playlist of Christmas classics that contribute to festive cheer all over the country. 

The inspiration behind Redmond's tune 'Home For Christmas,' came to Phil when he was thinking about people who were away last year for Christmas and how they will feel coming home this year, to finally visit family and friends for the first time in a couple of years.
He says, "it was sad that people were not able to spend time with their loved ones, so getting the chance to come back home this year is even more special. You appreciate the little things so much more now."

The winner of the song contest is chosen by Christmas FM listeners, and that is what makes the award even more special, says the singer-songwriter. 

"I was delighted to make the final four and then to go on and win the competition against such good entries - I am over the moon! 

Just knowing my song is being played on Christmas FM is the best feeling."


Now in its 14th year, Christmas FM has raised over €2.7 million for a range of charities.

This year, Christmas FM wants to “Give the Gift of Childhood” by raising over €250,000 for Barnardos, the Christmas FM charity partner for 2021. The funds will provide targeted and intensive support for over 5,000 children most in need – including nutritious food, support with education, and therapeutic services with their trained support teams. 

For more see www.christmasfm.com

Person: Phil Redmond
