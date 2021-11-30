This Cork mindfulness video is exactly what you need right now

Visualise that 'Welcome to Cork' sign, and consider the Leeside bands and sportspeople you're thankful for
Tadhg Hickey: some man. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 09:47
Mike McGrath Bryan

Comedian Tadhg Hickey is a singular voice and talent, leaving his definitive stamp on anything he touches - from sketches explaining world politics via the means of fragile flat-sharing arrangements, to his deeply personal stage show about his battles with alcohol abuse.

Equally as importantly, he's from Cork.

And if you ever find yourself in the terrible, nearly unthinkable situation of not being in Cork at any given time, well, he's got just the solution for your frayed nerves.

Released on Twitter this morning, this audio sketch satires the likes of the Calm app and other online sleep aids, as the sing-song Cork city accent is slowed to a breath-deepening hush, and gentle, calming, familiar imagery and affirmations gently put anxious Corkonians at ease - accompanied by images of our magnificent metropolis, taken by photographer Cathal Noonan.

And now that you're back in the room, you might want to consider chipping in on the comedian's Patreon.

Podcast Corner: Queen of the Con and the tale of the fake Irish heiress

