Ash, Pillow Queens, Christy Moore: 15 gigs to get to in December

Pretty Happy + Mantua

The Workman's Cellar, Dublin; Saturday December 4, 8pm; €12.50

A double-bill of Corkcentric fare invades the newly-opened stage downstairs at the The Workman's in a Foggy Notions show: Northside art-punk trio Pretty Happy have been impressive in recent live outings alongside The Altered Hours, while Limerick-born songwriter Elaine Malone plays solo ambient tunes from her Mantua project's second album.

Pretty Happy: Headlining in Dublin and supporting Gilla Band in Limerick. Pic: Nicholas O'Donnell

Ye Vagabonds

Connolly's of Leap, West Cork; Sunday December 5, 8pm; €20

The brothers MacGloinn have had a busy year of it, all told: having won Best Band at the RTÉ Folk Awards, and played to a sold-out National Concert Hall on Sunday night, the Dublin folk duo head under the Leap venue's famous hammers for an intimate performance.

Soda Blonde

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Sunday December 5, 7pm; €15

Dublin alt-poppers have, like the Irish music scene at large, made the best of a bad situation, but will finally be gigging tunes from debut album 'Small Talk' to audiences around the country, including a Cyprus Avenue stop with support from Dublin singer Shobsy.

Pillow Queens

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Wednesday December 8, 7pm; €17.50

The lockdown release of debut album 'In Waiting' respresented a celebratory moment that Dublin punx Pillow Queens and the community they'd built around themselves - but in a quiet way, necessitated by circumstance. That was, until an appearance on the American Late Late Show with James Corden put them in the world's eye. Expect a raucous, cathartic run of gigs in front of audiences.

Kynsy

Dolan's Kasbah, Limerick; Friday December 10, 9pm, €10

Dublin singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ciara Lindsey stops in Limerick as part of a busy year-ending Irish tour. Having started the year with her debut EP 'Things That Don't Exist', she ends on a synth-pop high-note with single 'Mr. Nice Guy' - co-produced by James Dring (Gorillaz, Self Esteem, Genesis Owusu).

Bitch Falcon

Whelan's, Dublin; Saturday December 11, 8pm; €22.50

From driven, mathy grunge-revivalists to proponents of heavy, reverby psych-pop, it's been a distinguished run for Dublin alt-rockers Bitch Falcon, who pull the final curtain on their run together with this gig, playing tunes from sole album 'Staring at Clocks', destined for future 'cult-classic' status.

Ash

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Sunday December 12, 7pm; €25

'Guaranteed real teenagers' though they were at the height of a Britpop-era splendour they never fit squarely into, Northern Irish power-poppers Ash long ago outlasted the initial criticisms and have carved an immaculate songbook for themselves. On this occasion, the boys will revisit their debut LP '1977', in all its bubblegum glory.

God Alone, Nerves + Twin Diver

Whelan's Upstairs, Dublin; Wednesday December 15, 8pm; €8

While UK outfit Black Country New Road sold out quickly for the big stage at Whelan's, fans of post-rock, math and noise will find their appetite well-sated with a triple-bill of fare upstairs: "sad dancey metallers" God Alone's live show defies written hyperbole, while West Ireland post-rockers Nerves have been impressive, and post-punk duo Twin Diver are sure to match the intensity on show.

The Mary Wallopers: sitting-room songs and banter - in front of a live Leeside audience on Sunday 19 and Monday 20

The Mary Wallopers

Live at St. Luke's, Cork; Sunday December 19 & Monday December 20, 7.30pm; sold out

They kept us in company and craic in the depths of lockdown with witty, Dundalk-accented banter and cracking takes on Irish and UK folk standards - and though Martin the cat will be conspicuous by his absence, the thought of a Mary Wallopers session in the northside's church of noise is a Christmas thought worth cherishing.

John Spillane

The Everyman, Cork; Sunday December 19, 8pm, €26.50

There was hardly going to be a Christmas gig guide without the Cork balladeer laureate's annual Christmas gig at the Everyman - a tradition now in its 23rd year, defying even the ravages of a global pandemic.

Hazey Haze

Winthrop Avenue, Cork; Sunday December 19, 9pm, €15

Limerick's gravel-throated, street-honed MC Hazey Haze is keen to show a different side to his sonic onslaught after the release of most recent project 'Epitome' - the relative intimacy of Cyprus Avenue's new downstairs stage ought to be the very place for it.

The Frank and Walters

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Wednesday December 22, 7pm; €22.50

There are fewer bands that are more inherently Corkonian than jangle-pop heroes The Frank and Walters - whether it was riding the crest of the 'Corkchester' wave enroute to cementing themselves in their home city's consciousness, to having that grá returned with a featuring role in The Young Offenders for breakout hit 'After All'.

Christy Moore: Ten nights at Vicar Street.

Christy Moore

Vicar Street, Dublin, Dec 6

The Kildare troubadour is in the midst of a ten-night run of gigs at the Dublin venue, with a few appearances also scattered into January.

Something Happens

Whelan's, Dublin; Wednesday December 29, 8pm, €27.50

Newstalk presenter and Examiner man Tom Dunne puts his performance hat on to lead '90s chart-botherers Something Happens into their annual Christmas gig at Whelan's - expect the hits.

Gilla Band

Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick; Friday December 31, 9pm, sold out

Dublin four-piece formerly known as Girl Band re-emerge from the depths of Covid with a new moniker, playing tunes from critical-fave LP The Talkies. This New Year's bash sees them share a stage with Pretty Happy.