Sunday TV Tips: A tribute to Cork starm Danny La Rue; and Emer's in Antwerp in Hidden Assets

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

It’s the first of the quarter finals.

Shoulders of Giants

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Rory O’Neill aka Panti Bliss pays a personal tribute to Danny La Rue, who was one of the highest-paid entertainers on Britain TV during the 1970s and 80s

When Rory O’Neill was a kid in Ballinrobe in the 1970s, feeling a bit off kilter with his GAA playing peers, Cork-born female impersonator Daniel Patrick Carroll; stage name Danny La Rue, gave him hope and inspiration.

Hidden Assets

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Emer's in Antwerp to help search for Fionn Brannigan. It looks like she and Christian have hit a dead end when the discovery of a body and a forensics breakthrough changes everything.

Sport

Connacht Semi Final (Hyde Park, Roscommon) Padraig Pearses v Mountbellew Moylough, 1pm, TG4; Tipperary Hurling Final (Replay) Semple Stadium Loughmore-Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields, 3.10pm, TG4.

Basketball, Eurobasket 2023 qualifier: Irish Senior Men’s team v Austria, 4.50pm, TG4

FAI Cup Final: St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians, ko4pm. RTÉ2

Premier League: Chelsea v Manchester United, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

The History Show, RTÉ 1, 6pm: Historian Joseph EA Connell talks to Myles Dungan about his new book The Terror War: TheUncomfortable Realities of the War of Independence.

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: Sublimer Wishes: Claire Cunningham tells the stories of three female Irish poets whose work has been rediscovered — Olivia Elder, Cathleen O’Neill, and Madge Herron — each telling the story of working-class women.

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Pat Boran talks with Olivia O’Leary about Local Wonders, an anthology of poems that, in the light of the extraordinary time we have lived through since March 2020, look at the world afresh.