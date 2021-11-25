Other Voices: Ten of the best gigs over two decades in Dingle 

Like Glen Hansard said, when introducing the very first episode of Other Voices 20 years ago, “Dingle isn’t a place you pass through, it’s a place you have to come and find, it’s a place you make expeditions to.” St James’ Church in the centre of the town is where it all began, with acts coming from far and wide to perform there.

Other Voices has expanded in the two decades since, becoming a fully-fledged winter festival and drawing thousands of music fans on a pilgrimage to Dingle.

With the help of some of those involved with the event, here are ten of the best performances at Other Voices in its first 20 years.

Interference

Interference playing in St James' Church, Dingle, at Other Voices.

Philip King: Interference was the first band that we booked for Other Voices, led by the charismatic and inspirational Fergus O’Farrell. They had a unique and beautiful sound. They were with us here in Dingle on the very first year, 20 years ago and returned, five years later with an extended lineup to give one of the most remarkable musical performances I have ever seen. Fergus took to the stage at breakneck speed in his wheelchair, spun around to face the microphone, and proceeded to sing his songs with passionate abandon. As many of you will know, Fergus passed away in February 2016 and his journey as a musician and courageous human being has been captured by Michael McCormick in his beautifully sensitive film Breaking Out. Fergus was one of the most remarkable musical talents Ireland has ever produced, to have been in his company was a gift. Sail on Fergus, sail on.

Philip King is the creator of Other Voices.

Amy Winehouse

Jack O’Rourke: I remember seeing Amy Winehouse at Other Voices (2006), in the church, on TV — her energy, her vulnerability, her sass. The voice, full of soul and jazz and the feeling something as precious and as talented as her might break. The setting and Other Voices had a mystery about it — something rare. St James’ looked magic, Dingle looked magic. Other Voices was and is the Mount Rushmore of Irish live music. When I got the call to play the church, it was like a golden ticket. To play in that sacred Mecca, it felt like I belonged. I sang tracks from my album, Ivory Towers. I invited Loah to sing ‘Joni’s River’ with me as it was coming on Christmas. I finished with my song ‘Amy’, where I sang about the goddess that came before me. I always love returning to play Other Voices — the sense of safety, creativity and magic Philip, Aoife, Molly and the whole crew have created and cultivated still rings true.

Jack O’Rourke launches his second album Wild Place at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday, November 27.

Girl Band/Gilla Band

Jim Carroll: The best act I’ve ever seen at Other Voices were Girl Band (now Gilla Band) in 2016. It was an uncompromising, brave and peerless set, the work of an act with that once-in-a-lifetime blush of musical and creative magic. They truly put blood in the music on that occasion. Honourable mentions for Young Fathers (Dingle 2014), The Gloaming (Derry 2013), Dexys (London 2013), Laura Mvula (London 2013), Jessie Ware (Dingle 2014) and Soak (Dingle 2012).

Jim Carroll hosts Banter at Other Voices, which is back for its 10th edition this weekend, at Foxy John’s.

For Those I Love

For Those I Love, aka Dave Balfe, at Other Voices in Dingle in 2020. Picture: Rich Gilligan

Molly King: It's impossible to pick the best or the best performance in 20 years because there've been so many, but I suppose I've picked For Those I Love (2020) because it left the most profound emotional impact on me, while I was watching it and after, and I think it's also a performance that we've just never had the likes of that in the church before — almost performance art in a way; it was such an intense set. As I watched it, I was totally enthralled by the performance and overwhelmed. It actually took me quite a while to recover from it emotionally and it very much left its mark. I think those performances actually don't really come around very often in a live music setting, even in the church. I think Dave Balfe's performance will live on forever as one of the most profoundly powerful Irish artists to ever be on the stage.

Molly King is head of development at Other Voices

Villagers

Conor O'Brien and Villagers performing at Other Voices in 2012.

Conor O’Brien has played Other Voices in various guises over the years, including with his former band, the oft-lamented the Immediate in 2005, a couple of years later for Villagers’ fifth-ever gig, again around the release of debut album Becoming a Jackal, with John Grant in OV’s London excursion in 2013, and alone at the top of Guinness Storehouse for last year’s Courage series. O’Brien, back again this year, is a quintessential Other Voices performer — he and Villagers don’t play ‘Pieces’ much any more, but that stirring rendition from December 2007, in the Other Room, is as powerful as it gets. It feels like O’Brien might break in half.

Ibeyi

Huw Stephens: "The French Cuban twins played Dingle in 2014. Their set was extraordinary in the church. They played with such ease, so much pain and beauty mixed up in these perfect songs. They had such a vibe about them, and of course they adored being in Kerry and being welcomed. It was also their 21st birthday on the night, and the whole church sang them Happy Birthday as they blew out the candles on a cake."

Huw Stephens is a co-host of Other Voices.

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova

Glen Hansard performing at Other Voices in 2016.

The Frames and Hansard dominated the noughties in Ireland, and ‘Falling Slowly’, the latter’s Oscar-winning collaboration with Marketa Irglova that featured in John Carney’s film Once in 2007, was undoubtedly one of the songs of the decade. Its raw beauty and power was in evidence as Hansard and Irglova returned to St James’ Church at the end of that year to cap a remarkable 12 months. It still sounds magic.

The National

Amid heavy snow and ice that covered the country in December 2010, the National played a couple of shows in Dublin's Olympia before making the long journey down to Dingle. Guitarist Aaron Dessner said: “It was one of the only times the band has gone somewhere to do a television performance and then everyone wants to change their flight and stay — it felt like there was something very music-friendly… the band woke up at the end of a tour; usually you go to sleep at the end of a tour.”

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks reciting 'A Poem for Dingle' at Other Voices in 2019. Picture: Rich Gilligan

Since appearing in St James’ Church in 2019, at which she recited ‘A Poem for Dingle’ (which features in a new photobook, Collapsing Distance, marking 20 years of OV and available to buy at othervoices.ie) Arlo Parks has won the Mercury Prize for this year’s gorgeous Collapsed in Sunbeams and been nominated, just this week, for a couple of Grammys. That short performance a couple years ago heralded a remarkable talent, her show a powerful but tender reveal.

Hozier

Andrew Hozier-Byrne has appeared twice at Other Voices in Dingle, pre-’Take Me To Church’, in December 2013, and in 2020, without an audience due to Covid restrictions. Both are stirring showings — could you tell eight years ago just how big he would become? Even sans congregation, he proved last year that he has lost none of his allure, his version of ‘My Lagan Love’ simply astounding.

Who's playing St James' this year