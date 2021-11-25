Thursday TV Tips: 'I never felt like a boy' — transgender farmer Erica Coates

Ear to the Ground

RTÉ One, 7pm

Erica Coates is a farmer from Kildinan in north Cork. Although assigned male at birth, she never felt comfortable with that identity and now at 65 years of age is transitioning from male to female. In an interview with The Echo last year she said "I never felt like a boy".

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker — The Final

Channel 4, 8pm

The challenge: towering garden buildings. Two days to come up with the sort of large-scale creations that would normally take the professionals weeks to make.

Fíorscéal: The Wire

TG4, 10.30pm

By constructing an iron fence, right through the beautiful KUPA region, Slovenia has made Croatia somewhat an unwilling buffer for the influx of the refugees coming from Bosnia, trying to reach Europe.

Sport

Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier, Republic of Ireland v Slovakia (ko 7pm, RTÉ2).

The Beatles: Get Back

Disney+

Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney John Lennon and George Harrison in The Beatles: Get Back. Picture: Apple Corps Ltd

Directed by Oscar-winner Peter Jackson who uses footage shot for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 documentary of the same name — and also restoration techniques developed for his They Shall Not Grow Old project. A three-part, six-hour-long series offering new insights into the relationship between John, Paul, George and Ringo, shattering a few myths in the process.

The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century.

Radio

The Blue of the Night, Lyric FM, 9pm: Bernard Clarke connects different musical landscapes — bringing listeners through centuries, genres, and soundscapes.