Radio Highlights: Irish Women in Harmony brings disparate voices together for charity

Elsewhere in music: Saint Sister, Susan O'Neill and Smoothboi Ezra on Seconds Away; The Virgin Prunes and Gavin Friday solo in archive RTÉ sessions recorded 30 years apart; Jane Willow on Arena; The Seán O'Riada Gold Medal; Fela Kuti on RTE Jr (!)
Irish Women in Harmony: the story of a musical phenomenon recounted; Sunday, 7am, Newstalk

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

Musical Chairs 

RTÉ Jr, 12pm

Every day at noon, the national kids' station talks about a new form of music or art for kids to enjoy — resident expert Bootsy helps kids into the music of legendary Nigerian artist, Fela Kuti.

New Knowledge

Newstalk, 9pm

Looking at researchers working in new ways to support people living with dementia, to better understand its causes, and to plan for a future where dementia is on the increase.

SUNDAY 

Irish Women in Harmony: Behind the Voices

Newstalk, 7am

Singers Ruthanne, Una Healy, Lyra, Karen Cowley of Wyvern Lingo, and Erica Cody tell the story of how over 40 female Irish artists came together over 2020's lockdowns to create a special version of The Cranberries' 'Dreams' that raised over €250k for Safe Ireland.

The History Show

RTÉ 1, 6pm

Historian Joseph EA Connell talks to Myles Dungan about his new book The Terror War: The Uncomfortable Realities of the War of Independence.

The Lyric Feature 

LyricFM, 6pm

Sublimer Wishes: Claire Cunningham tells the stories of three female Irish poets whose work has been rediscovered — Olivia Elder, Cathleen O'Neill, and Madge Herron — each telling the story of working-class women in their time and place.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Pat Boran talks with Olivia O’Leary about Local Wonders, an anthology of poems that, in the light of the extraordinary time we have lived through since March 2020, look at the world afresh.

MONDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Dublin-resident singer-songwriter Jane Willow speaks with Seán Rocks about the writing, recording, and release of her debut album, Burn So Bright.

TUESDAY 

Virgin Prunes: Dublin post-punks' 1980 Fanning Session revisited; Tuesday, 10pm, 2FM
The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives that bookends the career of musician Gavin Friday: a 1980 Fanning Session catches the Virgin Prunes at the height of their sonic subversion, while a 2011 Studio 8 excursion features tunes from his fourth solo album, Catholic.

WEDNESDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin talks about her new collection, The Poison Glen — a response to the abuses and negligence of church- and state-run institutions and the mark they've left on Irish society.

THURSDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Karen Tongson speaks with Seán Rocks about her new book Why Karen Carpenter Matters — examining her legacy as an American pop icon in life, and an archetypal 'tragic figure' after her death.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Grammy-nominated psych-soul band Black Pumas perform live in session from their Austin, Texas home studio.

FRIDAY 

Saint Sister: in live action from the National Stadium; Friday, 7pm, RTÉ 2XM
Bladhaire

R na G, 3pm

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin presents craic agus ceol beo from Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast, as part of An Chultúrlann’s 30-year celebrations.

Seconds Away

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New Irish bands and artists in live action, recorded at Dublin's National Stadium over lockdown in 2021 including: Saint Sister, Susan O’Neill, Cherym, Modernlove, Smoothboi Ezra, Robert Grace, and A Lazarus Soul.

Cuireadh chun Ceoil

R na G, 7pm

Peadar O'Riada broadcasts from the Mills Inn in Baile Mhuirne, Co Cork, where the Éigse Dhiarmuidín festival takes place — and announces the finalists and judges for this year's Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal competition.

