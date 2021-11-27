Radio Highlights: Irish Women in Harmony brings disparate voices together for charity

Every day at noon, the national kids' station talks about a new form of music or art for kids to enjoy — resident expert Bootsy helps kids into the music of legendary Nigerian artist, Fela Kuti.
Looking at researchers working in new ways to support people living with dementia, to better understand its causes, and to plan for a future where dementia is on the increase.
Singers Ruthanne, Una Healy, Lyra, Karen Cowley of Wyvern Lingo, and Erica Cody tell the story of how over 40 female Irish artists came together over 2020's lockdowns to create a special version of The Cranberries' 'Dreams' that raised over €250k for Safe Ireland.
Historian Joseph EA Connell talks to Myles Dungan about his new book.
Sublimer Wishes: Claire Cunningham tells the stories of three female Irish poets whose work has been rediscovered — Olivia Elder, Cathleen O'Neill, and Madge Herron — each telling the story of working-class women in their time and place.
Pat Boran talks with Olivia O’Leary about, an anthology of poems that, in the light of the extraordinary time we have lived through since March 2020, look at the world afresh.
Dublin-resident singer-songwriter Jane Willow speaks with Seán Rocks about the writing, recording, and release of her debut album,.
The Alternative
A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives that bookends the career of musician Gavin Friday: a 1980 Fanning Session catches the Virgin Prunes at the height of their sonic subversion, while a 2011 Studio 8 excursion features tunes from his fourth solo album,.
Poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin talks about her new collection,— a response to the abuses and negligence of church- and state-run institutions and the mark they've left on Irish society.
Writer Karen Tongson speaks with Seán Rocks about her new book— examining her legacy as an American pop icon in life, and an archetypal 'tragic figure' after her death.
Grammy-nominated psych-soul band Black Pumas perform live in session from their Austin, Texas home studio.
Bladhaire
Áine Ní Bhreisleáin presents craic agus ceol beo from Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast, as part of An Chultúrlann’s 30-year celebrations.
New Irish bands and artists in live action, recorded at Dublin's National Stadium over lockdown in 2021 including: Saint Sister, Susan O’Neill, Cherym, Modernlove, Smoothboi Ezra, Robert Grace, and A Lazarus Soul.
Peadar O'Riada broadcasts from the Mills Inn in Baile Mhuirne, Co Cork, where the Éigse Dhiarmuidín festival takes place — and announces the finalists and judges for this year's Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal competition.