Monday TV Tips: Comedian David O'Doherty brings some celeb pals along for the ride

Bush Kids

RTÉ2, 3.50pm

Bush Kids: bushcraft and survival expert Tom Bán brings four lucky families on an adventure into the wild

Bushcraft and survival expert Tom Bán brings four families on an adventure into the wild. With each family given a different type of habitat to explore, Tom will teach them a wide range of survival skills, from lighting fires, catching and cooking food, building shelter and learning to battle the elements.

The Princes and the Press

BBC2, 9pm

Two-part documentary. A look at a dramatic period in royal history during which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) charted very different courses in their relationships with the media.

Along for the Ride with David O’Doherty

Channel 4, 10pm

Award-winning Irish comedian David O’Doherty heads out on a series of carefree, two-wheeled adventures with different celebrity guests — this week it’s actor, comedian and former Travel Man host Richard Ayoade.

Upcoming guests include: Joe Wilkinson, Grayson Perry, and Mel Giedroyc.

And David O’Doherty's Whoa Is Me show will be at Cork's Everyman on Friday March 4 and Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Award-winning artist and curator Vera Klute discusses the RDS Arts Awards.

Book on One, RTÉ 1, 11.20pm: Thin Place by Kerri ní Dochartaigh, read by the author: a memoir spawned from being born into the height of the Northern Troubles. Runs until Friday, as part of RTÉ’s Late Date.