Christy Moore receives lifetime achievement award

The singer was given the honour last night at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, held at the Vicar St. venue in Dublin
Singer Christy Moore (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 07:24
Cate McCurry, PA

Christy Moore has won a lifetime achievement award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

Hosted by presenters John Creedon and Ruth Smith in front of a live audience in Vicar Street, the awards celebrated the best in Irish folk music.

There were live performances from KILA, John Francis Flynn, Stephanie Makem, Allanah Thornburgh, John Spillane, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Christy Moore, and more.

John Francis Flynn after winning the award for best emerging folk artist at the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards (Niall Carson/PA)

Other winners include John Francis Flynn who was named best folk singer and best emerging artist and Ye Vagabonds scooped best folk group and traditional folk track.

The award was presented by Tom Mulligan from The Cobblestone in Dublin.

Sarah Makem was inducted into the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Hall of Fame.

The Mary Wallopers performing at the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards (Niall Carson/PA)

Best folk instrumentalist was awarded to Caoimhin O’Fearghaill and best original folk track was Chain Reaction by Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill.

The best traditional folk track was Ye Vagabonds’s I’m A Rover.

The best folk album was Solas an Lae by Eoghan O Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien.

Moore was presented his lifetime achievement award by singer Damien Dempsey.

AwardsPlace: Republic of Ireland
Question of Taste: RTÉ broadcaster Ruth Smith on her favourite music and shows

