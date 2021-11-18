Thursday TV tips: Fixing up Mary's house that was never designed for her

It’s a Park’s Life — new series

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Rangers Kieron and James — we find out what has been keeping them busy in the park

Rangers Kieron and James are working in Phoenix Park — discouraging the public from feeding the deer and a full-on chase with local sulkies.

Mrs Sabina Higgins shows us around the gardens of Áras an Uachtaráin. She gives a fascinating insight into the ongoing work at Áras an Uactaráin to promote biodiversity. Mrs Higgins takes us to some of her favourite spots in the gardens and reveals why they are significant to her.

The Phoenix Park holds a special place in the heart of Champion Runner Catherina McKiernan. She trained here during her competitive career and now as a Phoenix Park local she runs in the park every day. She shares with us her memories of her running career and why the park has a special part to play in her story.

Home Rescue — the Big Fix

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Home Rescue: The Big Fix. Mary O’Brien lives in the tight knit community of Bridgetown in County Wexford

As a little person, Mary O'Brien in Bridgetown, Co. Wexford had to adapt herself to a house that was never designed for her.

Mary works at Wexford Garda Station and has inherited her home from her parents. It has tall kitchen units, a deep dark airing cupboard and out-of-reach storage — so it's cluttered and difficult to navigate.

Tall kitchen units, and out-of-reach storage makes the house difficult to navigate. Róisín Murphy and Peter Finn aim to create a bespoke kitchen and a calm and contemplative bedroom to suit Mary's needs and dreams.

Unspoken

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Documentary about the crisis in eating disorders among Irish men, with Cormac, Eoin, and Daniel sharing their deeply personal and troubling experiences

Fíorscéal

TG4, 10.30pm

The Birds of the Lakes Return: Wildlife documentary, about birds coming back following the re-naturalisation of areas once devastated by industry.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: U2 superfan Pat Carty talks about Bono and company’s’ Achtung Baby long-player on its thirtieth anniversary.