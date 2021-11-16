Podcast Corner: Slow Burn looks at cases that ignited US race tensions  

Unlike the hype that precedes TV series, new seasons of acclaimed podcasts kind of just appear in your feed with little notice. Blink and you’ve missed the new season of the Dropout, which follows the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the darling of Silicon Valley who lost it all. Tune out for a little bit and you might have missed the Improvement Association, the latest release from Serial Productions earlier this year.

Slow Burn began in late 2017, chronicling, over the course of eight episodes, the Watergate saga. Since then, Slow Burn has released series examining a particular strand of recent American history, from the Clinton-Lewinsky affair, the murderous rap beef between Tupac and the Notorious BIG, KKK Grand Wizard David Duke, and the ‘Road to the Iraq War’, which, like The Line and, indeed, season two of Serial, is difficult to relate to. (The four-part TV documentary accompanying The Line debuts on Apple TV+ on November 19.)