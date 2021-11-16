Podcast Corner: Slow Burn looks at cases that ignited US race tensions  

Unlike the hype that precedes TV series, new seasons of acclaimed podcasts kind of just appear in your feed with little notice. Blink and you’ve missed the new season of the Dropout, which follows the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the darling of Silicon Valley who lost it all. Tune out for a little bit and you might have missed the Improvement Association, the latest release from Serial Productions earlier this year.
Slow Burn began in late 2017, chronicling, over the course of eight episodes, the Watergate saga. Since then, Slow Burn has released series examining a particular strand of recent American history, from the Clinton-Lewinsky affair, the murderous rap beef between Tupac and the Notorious BIG, KKK Grand Wizard David Duke, and the ‘Road to the Iraq War’, which, like The Line and, indeed, season two of Serial, is difficult to relate to. (The four-part TV documentary accompanying The Line debuts on Apple TV+ on November 19.)
Season six of Slow Burn arrived a couple of weeks ago. It’s hosted by Joel Anderson, reprising his role from ‘Biggie and Tupac’, and focuses on the LA riots of 1991. Like, say Bill Clinton’s impeachment, it’s familiar to us, but maybe not fully so. It begins with the beating of Rodney King, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a bevy of white police officers. The shocking attack is told in the opening 5.40 minutes - its brutality may leave you reaching for the pause button to take a moment.
Plumber George Holliday had been in bed when he heard police sirens and helicopters, put on a pair of pants, and started filming on a camcorder. Little did he know that what he was recording would see his name in the history books.
His interview for Slow Burn was his last, as he died in September. While the ‘I can’t breathe’ video of George Floyd’s murder went viral over social media in hours, Holliday’s clip takes a while to spread, CNN and the LA Times eventually making it national news after it first aired on a local station. The newspaper’s first draft initially excluded references to race, before the journalist argued that that was the story.
Episode two tells of a lesser-known incident two weeks later, when 15-year-old Latasha Harlins was shot in the back of her head by an immigrant shopkeeper. Expect the simmering anger to boil over into the LA riots soon as the superlative Slow Burn continues.