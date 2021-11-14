Beginner's Pluck: Evanna Lynch on transitioning from acting to writing

An imaginative child, Evanna loved craft and design and adored reading and writing.

“Books were everything to me,” she says, “and I loved writing letters. I joined a pen pal club when I was really young and at one point I had 12 pen pals.”

When, aged 11, Evanna developed an eating disorder, her creativity stalled. But she continued to be obsessed with the ‘Harry Potter’ books and had a long correspondence with JK Rowling.

At 14, after her recovery, Evanna’s dream came true when she secured the part of Luna Lovegrove in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

“When the films ended, I wanted to build on the momentum. I repeated my Leaving Certificate but rebelled against taking a degree.”

Instead, Evanna spent five years in Los Angeles, before settling in London.

“I got more work back in Ireland,” she says. She starred in the movie, My Name Is Emily, and has been in a string of short films and plays, including the revival of Disco Pigs in London and New York.

A vegan, Evanna is an animal rights activist.

Who is Evanna Lynch?

Date/place of birth: 1991/ Dublin, but raised in Co Louth.

Education: Our Lady’s College, Greenhills, (“My da was the vice-principal”) Institute of Education.

Home: London.

Family: Parents, Marguerite and Dónal Lynch. “And my Shaman healer Catherine Maguire.”

The day job: Actor/writer. “I’d love to use my resources to finance charitable initiatives.”

In another life: “I wish I was in the circus. I take four classes a week to feel happiness.”

Favourite writers: Joe Dunthorne; Vladimir Nabokov; JK Rowling.

Second book: “I want to write a novel, I have ideas... but I feel daunted by fiction.”

Top tip: Make your writing time sacred, and don’t try to imitate your favourite writers.”

Website: evannalynch.com

Instagram: @evannalynch

The debut

The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting; Headline, €16.99; Kindle, €8.12

This memoir charts Evanna’s early childhood, and the difficult years of battling anorexia and the harshness of the treatments.

It shows how, even when success arrived, she still had to conquer her self-hate. A visceral account which greatly aids understanding of an eating disorder.

The verdict: This beautifully written memoir is raw, shocking and searingly honest.