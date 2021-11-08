Monday TV Tips: Jimmy from Kin is on the other side of the law in The Tower

Lucy Kennedy travels to North London to ‘live’ with ex Liberty X singer, Michelle Heaton and her family. Michelle is a carrier of the mutated BRCA2 gene and underwent a preventative mastectomy and hysterectomy to reduce her risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers.
UTV, 9pm
Three-part series, an adaptation of Kate London's first Metropolitan story, Post Mortem, featuring Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins, played by Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy in), and Irish actor, Emmett J Scanlan who played Jimmy Kinsella in . A veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof of the building are a five-year-old boy and newbie police officer Lizzie Adama. However, within hours, she has disappeared and DS Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation.
A look at the life of investigative journalist and RTÉ News anchor, Keelin Shanley. The story of a mother and wife who faced two bouts of cancer with grace and determination.
Season 1, episode 1 of 10: He’s smart, he’s good-looking, and he’s got a killer sense of humour. With Michael C Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips. The world at large believes Dexter Morgan died in a tragic boating accident.
Nyama: Dishes From Around the World, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: Looking at recipes from around the world, through the filter of Cork city’s international community.
Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Cork-based writer JR Thorp talks about her debut novel.