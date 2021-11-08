Monday TV Tips: Jimmy from Kin is on the other side of the law in The Tower

Irish actor, Emmett Scanlan plays a cop in a TV adaptation of a Kate London thriller; and a look at the life of investigative journalist and RTÉ News anchor, Keelin Shanley
Monday TV Tips: Jimmy from Kin is on the other side of the law in The Tower

The Tower ITV: Dublin actor, Emmett Scanlan, plays Kieran Shaw. Picture: ITV

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Living with Lucy: Michelle Heaton

Living with Lucy: Michelle Heaton
Living with Lucy: Michelle Heaton

Lucy Kennedy travels to North London to ‘live’ with ex Liberty X singer, Michelle Heaton and her family. Michelle is a carrier of the mutated BRCA2 gene and underwent a preventative mastectomy and hysterectomy to reduce her risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers.

The Tower

UTV, 9pm

The Tower with Emmett Scanlan and Gemma Whelan
The Tower with Emmett Scanlan and Gemma Whelan

Three-part series, an adaptation of Kate London's first Metropolitan story, Post Mortem, featuring Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins, played by Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones), and Irish actor, Emmett J Scanlan who played Jimmy Kinsella in Kin. A veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof of the building are a five-year-old boy and newbie police officer Lizzie Adama. However, within hours, she has disappeared and DS Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation.

Keelin Shanley: Faraway, Still Close

Image Name: Keelin Shanley and family Copyright: Conor Ferguson
Image Name: Keelin Shanley and family Copyright: Conor Ferguson

A look at the life of investigative journalist and RTÉ News anchor, Keelin Shanley. The story of a mother and wife who faced two bouts of cancer with grace and determination.

Dexter: New Blood

Sky Atlantic, 10.05pm

Season 1, episode 1 of 10: He’s smart, he’s good-looking, and he’s got a killer sense of humour. With Michael C Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips. The world at large believes Dexter Morgan died in a tragic boating accident.

Radio

Nyama: Dishes From Around the World, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: Looking at recipes from around the world, through the filter of Cork city’s international community.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Cork-based writer JR Thorp talks about her debut novel Learwife.

Read More

Man on fire: 'Kin' star Sam Keeley on acting, Iceland and Joe Exotic

More in this section

Frozen 2 European Premiere - London Olaf actor: Frozen 3 won't happen unless there is an 'amazing idea'
Dramas, shorts, documentaries: Ten to see at Cork International Film Festival  Dramas, shorts, documentaries: Ten to see at Cork International Film Festival 
Ireland's Fittest Family review: For fab dad, it's not all about winning  Ireland's Fittest Family review: For fab dad, it's not all about winning 
The TowerLiving with LucyDexter: New BloodKeelin Shanley: Faraway, Still CloseBRCA2BRCA2 genemastectomyhysterectomyBreast cancerovarian cancerLiberty XPerson: Kate LondonPerson: Emmett ScanlanPerson: Emmet J ScanlanPerson: Gemma WhelanPerson: Keelin ShanleyPerson: Lucy KennedyPerson: Michelle Heaton
Monday TV Tips: Jimmy from Kin is on the other side of the law in The Tower

Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Monday 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices