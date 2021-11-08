Monday TV Tips: Jimmy from Kin is on the other side of the law in The Tower

Living with Lucy: Michelle Heaton

Lucy Kennedy travels to North London to ‘live’ with ex Liberty X singer, Michelle Heaton and her family. Michelle is a carrier of the mutated BRCA2 gene and underwent a preventative mastectomy and hysterectomy to reduce her risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers.

The Tower

UTV, 9pm

The Tower with Emmett Scanlan and Gemma Whelan

Three-part series, an adaptation of Kate London's first Metropolitan story, Post Mortem, featuring Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins, played by Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones), and Irish actor, Emmett J Scanlan who played Jimmy Kinsella in Kin. A veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof of the building are a five-year-old boy and newbie police officer Lizzie Adama. However, within hours, she has disappeared and DS Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation.

Keelin Shanley: Faraway, Still Close

A look at the life of investigative journalist and RTÉ News anchor, Keelin Shanley. The story of a mother and wife who faced two bouts of cancer with grace and determination.

Dexter: New Blood

Sky Atlantic, 10.05pm

Season 1, episode 1 of 10: He’s smart, he’s good-looking, and he’s got a killer sense of humour. With Michael C Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips. The world at large believes Dexter Morgan died in a tragic boating accident.

Radio

Nyama: Dishes From Around the World, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: Looking at recipes from around the world, through the filter of Cork city’s international community.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Cork-based writer JR Thorp talks about her debut novel Learwife.