Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Ireland's Fittest Family: Davy’s O’Sheas from his home county Clare, Anna’s O’ Brien’s from her home county Cork, Donncha’s Mooneys from Dublin and Derval’s Sextons from Kildare.

Close to Me

Channel 4, 9pm

Close To Me starring Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston at 9pm

Hidden Assets — new drama

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Cathy Belton as Norah Dillon in Hidden Assets. Picture: AcornTV

The Deirdre O’Kane Show

Sky Max, 10pm

With Des Bishop and Reginal D. Hunter for some big laughs and the occasional funky beat.

Sport

GAA: Kilkenny Hurling Final, 1pm; Donegal Football Final, 3pm. TG4 Premier League: Arsenal v Watford, 2pm, Sky Sports; West Ham United v Liverpool, 4.30pm, Sky Go Extra.

Radio

Songs Beyond Borders. The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Oskar Cox-Jensen tells the stories of five songs, from across three centuries, which have travelled around the world.