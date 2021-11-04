Thursday TV tips: Starkly beautiful settings in new crime series

Cheap Irish Homes — final episode

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Cheap Irish Homes: Maggie Molloy, Kieran McCarthy Helen McNamee and Deirdre Lacey with foodtruck owner, Vernon Marks

Dubliner Helen looks at a few places in Tipperary where she could expand her horizons. One house even has its own food business out the back. And will an ultra-low house price offset the overhaul work needed?

The Long Call — new series

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Ben Aldridge as DI Matthew Venn in ITV's four-part drama The Long Call. Juliet Stevenson plays his mum, Dorothy and Declan Bennett as his husband Jonathan. Pearl Mackie plays DC Jen Rafferty with Martin Shaw as spiritual Brethren leader Dennis Stephenson

Underdogs — New Series

TG4, 9.30pm

The Ladies Gaelic Football management team of iconic footballers; Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, Caoimhín Ó Casaide, and Michelle Ryan have six months to put together and prepare a squad.

Home Rescue — the Big Fix

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Home Rescue: The Big Fix with Marie and Dan

Tomorrow is Saturday

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Tomorrow is Saturday: artist Sean Hillen in his cluttered studio

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Highlights from Glen of the Downs post-rockers God is an Astronaut’s set at the Opium venue in Dublin.