Thursday TV tips: Starkly beautiful settings in new crime series

— and clutter versus creativity for artist Sean Hillen
Thursday TV tips: Starkly beautiful settings in new crime series

Starkly beautiful settings in The Long Call; and clutter impacts on creativity in Tomorrow is Saturday

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Cheap Irish Homes — final episode

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Cheap Irish Homes: Maggie Molloy, Kieran McCarthy Helen McNamee and Deirdre Lacey with foodtruck owner, Vernon Marks
Cheap Irish Homes: Maggie Molloy, Kieran McCarthy Helen McNamee and Deirdre Lacey with foodtruck owner, Vernon Marks

Dubliner Helen looks at a few places in Tipperary where she could expand her horizons. One house even has its own food business out the back. And will an ultra-low house price offset the overhaul work needed?

The Long Call — new series

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Ben Aldridge as DI Matthew Venn in ITV's four-part drama The Long Call. Juliet Stevenson plays his mum, Dorothy and Declan Bennett as his husband Jonathan. Pearl Mackie plays DC Jen Rafferty with Martin Shaw as spiritual Brethren leader Dennis Stephenson
Ben Aldridge as DI Matthew Venn in ITV's four-part drama The Long Call. Juliet Stevenson plays his mum, Dorothy and Declan Bennett as his husband Jonathan. Pearl Mackie plays DC Jen Rafferty with Martin Shaw as spiritual Brethren leader Dennis Stephenson

Underdogs — New Series

TG4, 9.30pm

The Ladies Gaelic Football management team of iconic footballers; Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, Caoimhín Ó Casaide, and Michelle Ryan have six months to put together and prepare a squad.

Home Rescue — the Big Fix

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Home Rescue: The Big Fix with Marie and Dan
Home Rescue: The Big Fix with Marie and Dan

Tomorrow is Saturday

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Tomorrow is Saturday: artist Sean Hillen in his cluttered studio
Tomorrow is Saturday: artist Sean Hillen in his cluttered studio

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Highlights from Glen of the Downs post-rockers God is an Astronaut’s set at the Opium venue in Dublin.

Read More

How decluttering your home office can reduce stress in your life
 

More in this section

Booker Prize Awards Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut: The volume is going up on Africa
2021 Booker Prize South African writer Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize
The People vs. Purdue Pharma The cast and writer of Dopesick on the shocking truth behind America’s opioid crisis
cheap irish homesTHe Long CallunderdogsDeClutterTomorrow is SaturdayHome Rescue — The Big FixPerson: Ben AldridgePerson: Juliet StevensonPerson: Declan BennettPerson: Pearl MackiePerson: Martin ShawPerson: Ann CleevesPerson: Mickey Ned O'SullivanPerson: Caoimhín Ó CasaidePerson: Michelle RyanPerson: Sean Hillen
Thursday TV tips: Starkly beautiful settings in new crime series

From Kristen Stewart to Naomi Watts: The best and worst portrayals of Diana on screen

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices