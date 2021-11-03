Cork poet laureate William Wall: A Pet Day, At the Lee Fields in October

A PET DAY

At the Lee Fields in October

we’re all out on a pet day

half-naked in the Lee Fields

October in Ireland

might as well be June in Spain

t-shirts and short-shorts

flip-flops and leather sandals

couples courting on the grass

like the back row of the Multiplex

a yoga class in full sun salute

and there is an actual sun

Irish Water tearing up a long hole

dogs shitting under the birches

a swan with four cygnets

in line astern

a down-at-heel heron

in morning suit

mourning the fish of his youth

coffee in paper cups

from the drive thru

and the shadow of County Hall

with the two lads gawping

as if they never saw

a County Councillor

and high on the ridge

the blank eyes of the ex-asylum

staring down the city’s madness

and still we don’t shake hands

and still we keep the sacred metre

small changes in a strange world

we wear our sleeves short

and keep our distance long



October 2021