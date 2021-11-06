Radio Highlights: songs that crossed borders, stories from the Famine, Michael D. in classic radio soap-opera

A new show where children from all over the country take over the decks and share the music they love with the world.
Marcus Bosch conducts the Wexford Festival Opera Orchestra and chorus in a production of Karl Goldmark's— a three-act tale of jealousy and consequences.
Dublin alternative station's weekend national FM run continues with a deep dive into Amy Winehouse's. 106.7FM in Cork, 105.5FM in Limerick.
Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio program, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.
Brian Gallagher looks at the lives of the people who work and live in the vicinity of Ireland's busiest railway hub - taking a glimpse into the hidden life of a Dublin landmark.
A second chance to hear a 2020 documentary which explores the lives of orphaned Irish teenaged girls shipped to British colonies in Australia during the Great Famine.
A repeat of the classic Irish radio soap opera, featuring then-newly appointed government minister Michael D Higgins, cutting the ribbon on Michael and Helen Ó Cinnéide’s newly-refurbished shop in the show's titular town.
Songs Beyond Borders: Oskar Cox-Jensen tells the stories of five songs, from across three centuries, which have travelled into and out of Ireland, across Europe, and around the world.
US public broadcaster NPR's weekly hour-long quiz program - test your knowledge against some of the US' best and brightest, while figuring out what's real news and what's made up.
Superstitions and traditions surrounding death in Co Donegal are explored via R na G's vast archives.
Looking at recipes from around the world, through the filter of Cork city's international community.
Cork-based writer JR Thorp talks about her debut novel, following critical acclaim ahead of its release.
Presented by Pat McGrath and originally broadcast in 2005, this four-part series traces the history, tradition, craftsmanship, and manufacturing processes that combine to produce Irish whiskey.
Your regular dip into the RTÉ sessions archives courtesy of Dan Hegarty: a 1990 Fanning Session catches Whipping Boy at the very outset of their journey; while a 2020 Studio 8 session serves as a reminder of the power and heft of power-trio Bitch Falcon.
Features journalist, travel writer, and poet Rosita Boland, reads from her latest book. Runs nightly until Friday as part of RTÉ's .
Chris Wasser previews upcoming Apple TV series, while the Irish Baroque Orchestra's Peter Whelan discusses the ensemble's NCH performance on November 14, marking 300 years of Bach's .
Originally broadcast in 1995, this documentary series explores the folklore of the Great Famine of the late 1840s, and the memories of it passed on within communities throughout the country.
A weekly look at science stories in and behind the news from around the world from the BBC World Service - from outer space to the inner workings of the human body.
A special edition of the weeknight arts programme, broadcasting from Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin as part of proceedings for Dublin Book Festival.
New Irish music, recorded live at Dublin's National Stadium, including: Ailbhe Reddy, Slaney, Dani Larkin, Sam Wickens, Jealous Of The Birds, Rebekah Fitch, Odd Morris, and Smoothboi Ezra.