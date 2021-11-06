Radio Highlights: songs that crossed borders, stories from the Famine, Michael D. in classic radio soap-opera

SATURDAY

DJ For a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

A new show where children from all over the country take over the decks and share the music they love with the world.

Opera Night

Lyric FM, 7pm

Marcus Bosch conducts the Wexford Festival Opera Orchestra and chorus in a production of Karl Goldmark's Ein Wintermärchen — a three-act tale of jealousy and consequences.

Essential Albums

8Radio, 8pm

Dublin alternative station's weekend national FM run continues with a deep dive into Amy Winehouse's Back to Black. 106.7FM in Cork, 105.5FM in Limerick.

This Way Out

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm

Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio program, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.

Connolly Station: A Day in the Life

Newstalk, 9pm

Brian Gallagher looks at the lives of the people who work and live in the vicinity of Ireland's busiest railway hub - taking a glimpse into the hidden life of a Dublin landmark.

SUNDAY

The Earl Grey Girls

Newstalk, 7am

A second chance to hear a 2020 documentary which explores the lives of orphaned Irish teenaged girls shipped to British colonies in Australia during the Great Famine.

Baile an Droichid

R na G, 1.15pm

A repeat of the classic Irish radio soap opera, featuring then-newly appointed government minister Michael D Higgins, cutting the ribbon on Michael and Helen Ó Cinnéide’s newly-refurbished shop in the show's titular town.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Songs Beyond Borders: Oskar Cox-Jensen tells the stories of five songs, from across three centuries, which have travelled into and out of Ireland, across Europe, and around the world.

Wait, Wait! Don't Tell Me!

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 6pm

US public broadcaster NPR's weekly hour-long quiz program - test your knowledge against some of the US' best and brightest, while figuring out what's real news and what's made up.

MONDAY

Pisreoga an Bháis

R na G, 11am

Superstitions and traditions surrounding death in Co Donegal are explored via R na G's vast archives.

Nyama: Dishes From Around the World

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

Looking at recipes from around the world, through the filter of Cork city's international community.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Cork-based writer JR Thorp talks about her debut novel Learwife, following critical acclaim ahead of its release.

TUESDAY

Bitch Falcon: Irish grungers' 2020 Studio 8 session will shake your wireless; Tuesday, 10pm, 2FM

Irish Whiskey

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm

Presented by Pat McGrath and originally broadcast in 2005, this four-part series traces the history, tradition, craftsmanship, and manufacturing processes that combine to produce Irish whiskey.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Your regular dip into the RTÉ sessions archives courtesy of Dan Hegarty: a 1990 Fanning Session catches Whipping Boy at the very outset of their journey; while a 2020 Studio 8 session serves as a reminder of the power and heft of power-trio Bitch Falcon.

Book on One

RTÉ 1, 11.20pm

Features journalist, travel writer, and poet Rosita Boland, reads from her latest book Comrades: A Lifetime of Friendships. Runs nightly until Friday as part of RTÉ's Late Date.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Chris Wasser previews upcoming Apple TV series The Shrink Next Door, while the Irish Baroque Orchestra's Peter Whelan discusses the ensemble's NCH performance on November 14, marking 300 years of Bach's Brandenberg Concertos.

THURSDAY

Famine Echoes

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 1pm

Originally broadcast in 1995, this documentary series explores the folklore of the Great Famine of the late 1840s, and the memories of it passed on within communities throughout the country.

FRIDAY

Science in Action

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 9.30am

A weekly look at science stories in and behind the news from around the world from the BBC World Service - from outer space to the inner workings of the human body.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special edition of the weeknight arts programme, broadcasting from Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin as part of proceedings for Dublin Book Festival.

Seconds Away

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New Irish music, recorded live at Dublin's National Stadium, including: Ailbhe Reddy, Slaney, Dani Larkin, Sam Wickens, Jealous Of The Birds, Rebekah Fitch, Odd Morris, and Smoothboi Ezra.