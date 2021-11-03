Wednesday TV tips: Idris Elba in his second Netflix Western despite being allergic to horses

UTV, 9pm
Documentary charting the journey of Paul Mason, who weighed nearly 80 stone as his food addiction became out of control, as he tries to lose weight over the course of a decade.
RTÉ2, 9.30pm
The Haughey Years: Charlie enjoys life in full colour as Ireland plunges into beige, suffering emigration, Bono, toxic sweets, Moving Statues and Garret Fitz.
RTÉ2, 10.30pm
Young people from disadvantaged or challenging backgrounds rarely get a chance to go to drama school. Actor and Traveller, John Connors, follows six young people who have a passion for acting but who can’t afford to go to drama school.
Netflix
, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 11pm: Originally broadcast in 1999, this Doc on One wakes up in one of Dublin’s early opening pubs — The Cobblestone, now threatened with extinction by recent plans for an adjacent hotel.