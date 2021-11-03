Wednesday TV tips: Idris Elba in his second Netflix Western despite being allergic to horses

The World's Fattest Man: 10 Years On

UTV, 9pm

The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On.

Documentary charting the journey of Paul Mason, who weighed nearly 80 stone as his food addiction became out of control, as he tries to lose weight over the course of a decade.

Celebrity Pulling With My Parents

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Val Gaughran, Paddy Smyth, Tanya Smyth

Callan Kicks the Years

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

The Haughey Years: Charlie enjoys life in full colour as Ireland plunges into beige, suffering emigration, Bono, toxic sweets, Moving Statues and Garret Fitz.

John Connors’ Acting Academy

RTÉ2, 10.30pm

Actor Martin Mahon from Tralee. Martin is also a member of the Traveller community and his journey through this series is marked by a personal tragedy; his little brother was involved in a serious accident just before the acting academy began. It was a struggle for Martin to stay focused on the project with so much going on at home.

Young people from disadvantaged or challenging backgrounds rarely get a chance to go to drama school. Actor and Traveller, John Connors, follows six young people who have a passion for acting but who can’t afford to go to drama school.

The Harder They Fall

Netflix

Deon Cole as Wiley Escoe in The Harder They Fall. Picture: David Lee/Netflix

Radio

The Cobblestone, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 11pm: Originally broadcast in 1999, this Doc on One wakes up in one of Dublin’s early opening pubs — The Cobblestone, now threatened with extinction by recent plans for an adjacent hotel.