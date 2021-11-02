Tuesday TV tips: "A terrible, filthy horrible job" — Joe Lycett learns about his great grandad's illegal work

— and the trauma and impact of flooding disasters examined in It Takes A Flood
Joe Lycett is completely aghast when he learns of his great-great-grandad's mental health issues and violent history. Picture: BBC 

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

It Takes A Flood

UTV, 9pm

It Takes a Flood: film from Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald and co-directors Daniel Dewsbury and David Charap, uses visceral phone footage, shot while storms raged outside and floodwaters entered inside peoples' houses, to provide a vivid insight into the terror that flooding can bring
As all eyes turn to Glasgow and the crucial Cop26 summit, where some of the world’s leaders are set to grasp the climate crisis nettle, this film, directed by Kevin Macdonald goes into the heart of some increasingly ferocious floods that have hit in recent years.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

Joe Lycett researches his family history, learning his great-grandad was a boy chimney sweep in the 1850s — and his ancestor's story turns darker when he joins the Royal Marines.

Joe Lycett's More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? show will be at Vicar Street Theatre in Dublin in August.

Sport

Champions League: Atalana v Manchester United (ko8pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet John O’Donnell and photographer Barry Delaney talk about their new book, Americans Anonymous.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: The RTÉ sessions archive with Dan Hegarty: The Forget Me Nots in session for Dave Fanning in 1990, and the Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra’s Studio 8 session from this past September.

Drying our tears: Dealing with the aftermath of a flood

