Monday TV tips: Wedding craic and puppies

Blanche fears she may be pregnant, but is actually going through menopause.
RTÉ One, 7.30pm
Limerick and Galway veterinary surgeons Emma, Niamh, and Liam deal with unpredictable and emotional cases. Rosie the dog has an upset tummy, Prince the stallion is booked in for a castration and Galway vet Niamh gets married.
RTÉ One, 8.30pm
Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin investigates the rise in the popularity of outdoor life; Jonathan McCrea is in Derrynane House to see how tourism and conservation co-exist; and Kathriona Devereux explores the concept of One Health.
TG4, 9.30pm
Horror starring Jamie Lee Curtis back in her iconic role. Laurie Strode confronts her long-time foe Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his Halloween killing spree four decades ago.
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
Fly-on-the-wall documentary with a diverse community of couples.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Chris Morash and Sarah Jane Scaife talk about the Abbey Theatre’s new podcast — a series of performances of unheralded work from the Irish theatre canon.
, RTÉ 1, 11.20pm: Writer John Connell reads from his 2020 memoir .