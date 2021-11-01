Monday TV tips: Wedding craic and puppies

The Golden Girls

TG4, 6pm

Blanche fears she may be pregnant, but is actually going through menopause.

Saol an Tréidlia

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Saol an Tréidlia with vet Niamh

Limerick and Galway veterinary surgeons Emma, Niamh, and Liam deal with unpredictable and emotional cases. Rosie the dog has an upset tummy, Prince the stallion is booked in for a castration and Galway vet Niamh gets married.

10 Things to Know About — new series

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Kathriona Devereux, Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, and Jonathan McCrea

Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin investigates the rise in the popularity of outdoor life; Jonathan McCrea is in Derrynane House to see how tourism and conservation co-exist; and Kathriona Devereux explores the concept of One Health.

Halloween

TG4, 9.30pm

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Pictures/Ryan Green

Horror starring Jamie Lee Curtis back in her iconic role. Laurie Strode confronts her long-time foe Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his Halloween killing spree four decades ago.

The Irish Wedding

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The Irish Wedding

Fly-on-the-wall documentary with a diverse community of couples.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Chris Morash and Sarah Jane Scaife talk about the Abbey Theatre’s new podcast Unseen Plays — a series of performances of unheralded work from the Irish theatre canon.

Book on One, RTÉ 1, 11.20pm: Writer John Connell reads from his 2020 memoir The Running Book.