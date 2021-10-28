Cork Science Festival returns, with help from astronomical ambassador Adam King

Having gone fully virtual last year, Cork Science Festival returns from next weekend, running from November 6 to 14, and providing young people with a local spin on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) - with a focus this year on primary-school students.

Onboarding as part of festivities as an official ambassador is the Late Late Toy Show's Adam King - known around the galaxy for his love of space, and his ambitions to work with NASA when he gets older.

He says: "I'm delighted to be asked to be an ambassador for Cork Science Festival. It’s one of my favourite events, and I can’t wait to learn more about astronauts, dinosaurs, dragons and other cool science!"

Highlights of proceedings include online talks by zookeepers at Fota Wildlife Park, and space experts from MTU Blackrock Castle; while the live action takes place at the Marina Market, just outside the city centre, including 'The Science of Bubbles', with Scientific Sue, and 'The Science of Dragons', inspired by the 'How to Train Your Dragon' books and films.

Families can also sign up to have a science kit delivered to their home, which will teach kids how to extract DNA from a banana, and how to build a DNA double helix - they can also learn about DNA from the festival's video section.

In-school visits and workshops for children and teenagers will also cover a wide range of the scientific spectrum, including environmental issues, while a selection of science videos also come with a Cork connection.

Co-ordinator Mervyn Horgan says: "Recent times have reinforced the importance of science for all of society. It has been a tough period in particular for children who missed out on so much during lockdown, so we are looking forward to bringing the wonder of discovery, exploration and invention back through Cork Science Week.

"Hopefully it will be a spark that ignites curiosity and creativity in the STEAM subjects. Through our diverse programme we invite everyone, young and old, to come and experience science."