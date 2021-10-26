Adele announces surprise London gigs for 2022, but no Irish dates yet

The performances will be her first UK live shows since 2017
Adele has announced dates for London performances for 2022 marking her first UK live shows since 2017

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 09:05
Kerri-Ann Roper

Adele has announced dates for London performances for 2022 marking her first UK live shows since 2017.

The singer, 33, shared the news on Twitter and Instagram with a picture of herself with her name on it and the words Hyde Park London and the dates July 1 and 2 2022.


She will take to the stage as part of next year’s BST Hyde Park festival, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

Adele’s comeback single, Easy On Me, was released on October 15 and is the first track from her album ’30’ which will be released on November 30.

Before Easy On Me was released, Adele spoke frankly in the British and American editions of Vogue about her split from charity boss husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

She will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey as part of a two-hour special called One Night Only on US network CBS on November 14.

Tickets will be on general sale from October 30, while fans can sign up at adele.com from October 26 to access Adele’s presale which starts on October 28 at 10 am.

