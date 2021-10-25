Cork Opera House announces cancellation of tonight's Mos Def gig

A show in Cork by American hip-hop star Yasiin Bey – formerly known as Mos Def – has been cancelled. Due to take place at Cork Opera House at 7pm on Monday night, the announcement of the cancellation came at approximately 5.30pm, just an hour before the venue's doors were due to open for the concert.

A statement on the Cork Opera House Facebook page read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) show which was due to take place tonight has been cancelled.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation at such short notice.”

The Opera House said it would be in touch with all affected patrons and refunds will be available at point of sale.

The late cancellation - reportedly due to a bout of ill-health - came as a blow to fans of the New York rapper, as his gig had been one of the first events to sell out at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Last week, Bey had announced the cancellation of a Sunday show at the St Luke's venue, but at least that had come in time for organisers and fans to make other arrangements.

Born in Brooklyn, the 43-year-old broke through with his Black On Both Sides album in 1999, and has also had numerous acting roles in film and TV. He changed his name to Yasiin Bey in 2011.

Mos Def had been a regular on the festival circuit in recent years, appearing at such events as Electric Picnic in Stradbally, and All Together Now in Co Waterford.

The cancellation came at the end of an otherwise successful festival for city. Last year had been the first time since 1978 that there hadn't been a jazz festival in Cork, and this year's event was hastily arranged following the announcement of the easing of Covid restrictions.

Thousands flocked to the city centre, a party atmosphere prevailed, and many gigs had sold out. As has been the case in recent years, the lineup featured a mixture of 'pure' jazz and other genres.