Cork Opera House announces cancellation of tonight's Mos Def gig

The American rapper had been due to play Cork Opera House on the final night of the city's jazz festival 
Cork Opera House announces cancellation of tonight's Mos Def gig

Yasiin Bey, fka Mos Def: Cork gig cancelled. 

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 17:53
Des O’Driscoll

A show in Cork by American hip-hop star Yasiin Bey – formerly known as Mos Def – has been cancelled. Due to take place at Cork Opera House at 7pm on Monday night, the announcement of the cancellation came at approximately 5.30pm, just an hour before the venue's doors were due to open for the concert.

A statement on the Cork Opera House Facebook page read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) show which was due to take place tonight has been cancelled. 

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation at such short notice.”

The Opera House said it would be in touch with all affected patrons and refunds will be available at point of sale.

The late cancellation - reportedly due to a bout of ill-health - came as a blow to fans of the New York rapper, as his gig had been one of the first events to sell out at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. 

Last week, Bey had announced the cancellation of a Sunday show at the St Luke's venue, but at least that had come in time for organisers and fans to make other arrangements.

Born in Brooklyn, the 43-year-old broke through with his Black On Both Sides album in 1999, and has also had numerous acting roles in film and TV. He changed his name to Yasiin Bey in 2011.

Mos Def had been a regular on the festival circuit in recent years, appearing at such events as Electric Picnic in Stradbally, and All Together Now in Co Waterford. 

The cancellation came at the end of an otherwise successful festival for city. Last year had been the first time since 1978 that there hadn't been a jazz festival in Cork, and this year's event was hastily arranged following the announcement of the easing of Covid restrictions.

Thousands flocked to the city centre, a party atmosphere prevailed, and many gigs had sold out. As has been the case in recent years, the lineup featured a mixture of 'pure' jazz and other genres.

Read More

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival review: Matthew Halsall and co provided a balm for the soul 

More in this section

Last Singer Standing review: Five talking points from RTÉ’s new talent show Last Singer Standing review: Five talking points from RTÉ’s new talent show
Guinness Cork Jazz Festival review: Matthew Halsall and co provided a balm for the soul  Guinness Cork Jazz Festival review: Matthew Halsall and co provided a balm for the soul 
Kin review: Cunningham gets even more scary as he targets the Kinsellas' children  Kin review: Cunningham gets even more scary as he targets the Kinsellas' children 
Cork Opera House announces cancellation of tonight's Mos Def gig

Cork Jazz Festival review: Kit Downes offered a pleasing mix of jazz and classical

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices