Podcast Corner: New Irish shows turn the banter up to the max

How many episodes do you give a podcast before deciding if it’s a thumb’s up or down for continued listening?

Here are two shows, very much in the banter genre, that debuted last week. Are they worth sticking with, though?

Hold My Drink with Charleen and Ellie

Presented by a fashion blogger and a make-up artist, Hold My Drink gets off to a nervous start - and begins on a two-day hangover. “Jesus, I can’t even remember, like, words or what I did last week,” admits Charleen Murphy. A GoLoud original (also responsible for Stall It with Darren and Joe), Hold My Drink seems fairly directionless, with Murphy and Ellie Kelly channeling the vibe of the girls’ group chat.

After talk of chewing on tinfoil, there’s a mortifying story of a “famouser” who, as if it were a teenage disco, sent a friend over to one of the girls on holiday and asked for their number. The highlight of the opening episode - maybe they could have given a whole show over to it - is Charleen telling how she got into the final 30 or so contestants vying for a place on Love Island one year.

“Looking back, I’m really glad I didn’t get it that year because I just don’t think I would have been mentally ready for it. Think about how much I’ve come on in the last two years, mentally, I don’t think I would have been ready for the hate.”

Off The Laois

This podcast is made at Vision 85 in the business hub in Portlaoise, the “fastest-growing town in Ireland", apparently, as we find out within 30 seconds of pressing play. Its explainer states: “It’s definitely a no f**ks given lively chat by people who genuinely don’t have one to give”.

Ollie Brady plays the host, though things quickly devolve into excitable, nervous laughter. It can take podcasts time to find their feet and maybe this show, “about bullshit”, could have tried to define itself a bit more first.

There are stories from a prison officer, “currently unfit for duty”, who doesn’t want to give too much away, and questionable jokes about prison sex. Other topics include fake tan, skinny jeans, and public toilets. Off The Laois goes to show that banter isn’t the easiest thing to get right in a podcast.