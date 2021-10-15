Friday TV Tips: Liam Neeson, Lenny Henry, Keith Earls — and Paddy Moloney tributes

Peataí

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Peataí: Sonaí is looked after by the pet experts

Gaelgeóirí and their pets from the four provinces: presenter Tessa Fleming is joined by vet Ellen Hegarty, groomer Paul Ó Gallachóir and behaviourist Paula Doohan at the Ark Farm in Newtownards, County Down. The experts have a packed roster of cases to solve. Meet mischievous puppy Mo, and his penchant for chewing furniture. And groomer Paul gets a lesson in preening a prize-winning….chicken! Meanwhile, Tessa meets the Quinn family from Castlewellan and their support dog Skye, and Ellen opens a restaurant for a hungry Hermann’s tortoise.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The life of Chieftain's founder, Paddy Moloney, who died on Monday, will be celebrated through music, songs and stories.

Action hero actor, Liam Neeson, will talk about his most important role — as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for the Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign. Angela Scanlon, host of a new Saturday night entertainment show Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will talk about 'keeping it real'. And Ireland and Munster rugby stalwart Keith Earls, the second-highest try-scorer in the Ireland jersey, will chat about the reality of growing up in Moyross and his many physical and mental battles throughout his time in professional rugby.

The Graham Norton Show

Lenny Henry on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: PA Media on behalf of So TV

With guests Billy Connolly, Lenny Henry, Eileen Atkins, and Jodie Whittaker. Plus, Coldplay perform their current single My Universe.

Sport

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Emirates Lions, ko 7.35pm. RTÉ2

The Velvet Underground

Apple TV+

In-depth interviews with the key players from their heyday, along with never-before-seen performances and recordings, films by Andy Warhol, and other experimental art.

Puppy Place

Apple TV+

The adventures of dog-loving siblings Charles and Lizzie Peterson and the furry friends they foster.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Amazon Prime

I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon. Picture: Michael Desmond/Amazon

A 21st-century reboot of the 1997 movie (based on a 1973 novel by Lois Duncan). A year on from a fatal car accident on a group of teenagers' graduation night, they are bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer.

You

Netflix

You: Penn Badgley as Joe and Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn. Picture: John P Fleenor/Netflix

Series 3. Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti), are married and raising their baby in North California, surrounded by tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mummy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers.

The Four of Us

Netflix

The Four of Us: Paula Kalenberg as Maria Jonas; Nay Nils Nilam Farooq Janina Louis Nitsche Ben

Originally called Du Sie Er & Wir. Set in a remote beach house, two young couples meet up once again after a four-week partners swap.

Radio

Comóradh an Riadaigh, R na G, 2.05pm: Continuing an archival journey into the life and work of composer Seán Ó Riada, the programme takes a look into his body of liturgical music, and the connection it helped him forge with new neighbours in the Cork Gaeltacht.