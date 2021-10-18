Monday TV Tips: Lucy Kennedy 'moves in with' Paul Gascoigne

— Plus CrimeCall; The 2 Johnnies try to make Grand Theft Chicken Roll a thing; and Rhea Seehorn in heist thriller, Inside Man
Lucy Kennedy travels to the south of England to stay at the home of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne

The 2 Johnnies Take On

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

The lads want to find out more about this ever-evolving subculture of competitive gaming and e-sports. They meet top gamers, streamers, Twitchers, and the Munster Rugby e-sports team as they aim to create their own game — Grand Theft Chicken Roll.

Inside Man

TG4, 9.30pm

Aml Ameen, Rhea Seehorn, and Roxanne McKee star in Inside Man with Denzel Washington, Clive Owen and Jodie Foster
Aml Ameen, Rhea Seehorn, and Roxanne McKee star in Inside Man with Denzel Washington, Clive Owen and Jodie Foster

A police detective, a bank robber, and a high-power broker enter high-stakes negotiations after the criminal's brilliant heist spirals into a hostage situation.

Stars Denzel Washington, Clive Owen and Jodie Foster. Directed by Spike Lee.

CrimeCall

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Sharon Ní Bheoláin presents appeals for help from the public in solving crimes, featuring reconstructions, CCTV footage, news features, and a panel of police advisers taking calls

Sport

Soccer: Shamrock Rovers v Bohemian FC. 7.30pm, RTÉ2.

Premier League: Arsenal v Crystal Palace, 8pm, Sky Sports.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The crew of the national broadcaster’s weeknight arts magazine looks back at the film adaptation of romantic musical West Side Story, 60 years on from its theatrical release, and ahead of a Steven Spielberg remake releasing in December of this year.

