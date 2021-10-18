Monday TV Tips: Lucy Kennedy 'moves in with' Paul Gascoigne

Virgin Media One, 9pm
Lucy Kennedy travels to the south of England to stay at the home of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne
The lads want to find out more about this ever-evolving subculture of competitive gaming and e-sports. They meet top gamers, streamers, Twitchers, and the Munster Rugby e-sports team as they aim to create their own game — Grand Theft Chicken Roll.
TG4, 9.30pm
A police detective, a bank robber, and a high-power broker enter high-stakes negotiations after the criminal's brilliant heist spirals into a hostage situation.
Stars Denzel Washington, Clive Owen and Jodie Foster. Directed by Spike Lee.
Sharon Ní Bheoláin presents appeals for help from the public in solving crimes, featuring reconstructions, CCTV footage, news features, and a panel of police advisers taking calls
Soccer:v . 7.30pm, RTÉ2.
Premier League:v , 8pm, Sky Sports.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The crew of the national broadcaster’s weeknight arts magazine looks back at the film adaptation of romantic musical , 60 years on from its theatrical release, and ahead of a Steven Spielberg remake releasing in December of this year.