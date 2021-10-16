Saturday TV Tips: Emilio Estevez directs his father in assassination story, Bobby

RTÉ One, 6.35pm
A prince transformed into a monster falls in love with a spirited village girl who holds the key to breaking his curse. Musical fairy tale, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens
The story of the assassination of US Senator Robert F Kennedy, who was shot in the early morning hours of June 5, 1968 in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California, and 22 people in the hotel, whose lives were never the same. Stars Anthony Hopkins, Demi Moore, and Sharon Stone. Directed by Emilio Estevez.
RTÉ2, 9.45pm
RTÉ One, 10.15pm
GAA: Tipperary Hurling Club Championship Quarter Finals, 2.45pm RTÉ2
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, 4th round.v . 4.55pm, TG4; v , 7pm, RTÉ2
Premier league:v , 12.30pm, BT Sport; v , 5.30pm, Sky Go.