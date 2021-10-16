Saturday TV Tips: Emilio Estevez directs his father in assassination story, Bobby

Plus: Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side; Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast; and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker this evening
Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 13:33
Caroline Delaney

Beauty and the Beast

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Emma Watson stars as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast in a live-action adaptation of the studio's animated classic directed by Bill Condon
A prince transformed into a monster falls in love with a spirited village girl who holds the key to breaking his curse. Musical fairy tale, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens

Bobby

TG4, 9.40pm

The story of the assassination of US Senator Robert F Kennedy, who was shot in the early morning hours of June 5, 1968 in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California, and 22 people in the hotel, whose lives were never the same. Stars Anthony Hopkins, Demi Moore, and Sharon Stone. Directed by Emilio Estevez.

Fifty Shades Darker

RTÉ2, 9.45pm

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele
The Blind Side

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Jae Head as SJ, Quinton Aaron as Michael Oher and Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side
Sport

GAA: Tipperary Hurling Club Championship Quarter Finals, 2.45pm RTÉ2

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, 4th round. Leinster v Scarlets. 4.55pm, TG4; Munster v Connacht, 7pm, RTÉ2

Premier league: Watford v Liverpool, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Brentford v Chelsea, 5.30pm, Sky Go.

Jamie Dornan on showing the human side of people caught up in ‘war’ in Belfast

