Oh yes they are! Cork Opera House announces return to live panto

Cork’s beloved Nanny Nellie will return to the Cork Opera House stage this Christmas as the iconic panto returns for the first time post-pandemic.

Nanny Nellie’s Adventures in Pantoland will feature the Leeside's favourite granny, played by Frank Mackey, alongside Jack, Jill, and zany fairy Tonkerbell.

There will also be appearances from Princess Jasmine, Peter Pan, Snow White and even Harry Potter, in this magical adventure which sees the stars try to save Pantoland from ruin by the evil magician Balthazar.

In a new departure this year the panto will be a 75-minute show without an interval.

Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson, said the team are “overjoyed” to bring back live Panto back this Christmas.

“It is such an important part of Christmas in Cork and it means so much to so many people.

“We can’t wait to welcome generations of families coming together to join in the fun and all the Panto shenanigans.”

This year’s Panto will see Waterford actor and musician Jimmy Brockie make his Cork Opera House debut as Nanny’s nephew, Jack, while Panto favourite Valerie O’Leary will return as Fairy Tonkerbell. Phoebe Dipple will star as Jack’s best friend Jill while Panto veteran Michael Grennell also returns to play the role of the Panto villain, the evil Balthazar.

Director Trevor Ryan said the team was hopeful the Panto would return to the stage this Christmas and they are delighted to give Cork audiences “some much-needed Panto magic to enjoy with their families this Christmas.”