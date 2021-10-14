Oh yes they are! Cork Opera House announces return to live panto

In a new departure this year the panto will be a 75-minute show without an interval
Frank Mackey onstage as Nanny Nellie at Cork Opera House. 

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 12:22
Nicole Glennon

Cork’s beloved Nanny Nellie will return to the Cork Opera House stage this Christmas as the iconic panto returns for the first time post-pandemic.

Nanny Nellie’s Adventures in Pantoland will feature the Leeside's favourite granny, played by Frank Mackey, alongside Jack, Jill, and zany fairy Tonkerbell. 

There will also be appearances from Princess Jasmine, Peter Pan, Snow White and even Harry Potter, in this magical adventure which sees the stars try to save Pantoland from ruin by the evil magician Balthazar.

Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson, said the team are “overjoyed” to bring back live Panto back this Christmas.

“It is such an important part of Christmas in Cork and it means so much to so many people.

“We can’t wait to welcome generations of families coming together to join in the fun and all the Panto shenanigans.” 

This year’s Panto will see Waterford actor and musician Jimmy Brockie make his Cork Opera House debut as Nanny’s nephew, Jack, while Panto favourite Valerie O’Leary will return as Fairy Tonkerbell. Phoebe Dipple will star as Jack’s best friend Jill while Panto veteran Michael Grennell also returns to play the role of the Panto villain, the evil Balthazar.

Director Trevor Ryan said the team was hopeful the Panto would return to the stage this Christmas and they are delighted to give Cork audiences “some much-needed Panto magic to enjoy with their families this Christmas.”

  • The Cork Opera House panto will run from December 9 to January 9 with tickets on sale this Friday 15 October at 12pm from the Box Office in person, or by calling 021 427 0022. See corkoperahouse.ie for full details. 

