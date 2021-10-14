You can now fall asleep to a bedtime story from Niall Horan

The former One Direction star has recorded an 18-minute meditative bedtime story to help soothe you off to dreamland 
You can now fall asleep to a bedtime story from Niall Horan

Niall Horan has lent his voice to an 18 minute meditative bedtime story to help soothe you off to dreamland.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 10:12
Nicole Glennon

If the past 18 months have had an impact on your sleeping patterns, Niall Horan is here to help.

The former One Direction star has recorded an 18-minute meditative bedtime story to help soothe you off to dreamland.

His reading of Following the River Thames, a bedtime story from writer Phoebe Smith, was recorded in partnership with Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee, which Horan is an investor in.

"I'll be guiding you on a journey along the River Thames, from its source to the sea," Niall begins in lilting Mullingar tones.

Niall Horan is an investor in Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee
Niall Horan is an investor in Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee

The star said he was keen to record the bedtime story as he knows many are struggling to sleep “during these crazy times” and he wanted to help “in any way possible.” 

In lending his croon to a bedtime story, Horan is following in the footsteps of fellow Irish celebrities Cillian Murphy, Hozier and Brendan Gleeson who have all participated in the trend.

You can drift away to his reading of Following the River Thames below.

Read More

Trouble sleeping? Cillian Murphy is here to save the night

More in this section

Cork author Caroline O'Donoghue's star on the rise as she signs new six-figure deal  Cork author Caroline O'Donoghue's star on the rise as she signs new six-figure deal 
Dave Grohl: ‘Smashing a guitar or jumping into the drumset could be a celebration – or a sign of crisis’ Dave Grohl: ‘Smashing a guitar or jumping into the drumset could be a celebration – or a sign of crisis’
Cork's Greatest Records: Bóithrín na Smaointe, by Connie O'Connell from Cill na Martra  Cork's Greatest Records: Bóithrín na Smaointe, by Connie O'Connell from Cill na Martra 
Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Day 2

Adele says she is ‘finally’ ready to put out album as she shares release date

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices