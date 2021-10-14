You can now fall asleep to a bedtime story from Niall Horan

If the past 18 months have had an impact on your sleeping patterns, Niall Horan is here to help.
The former One Direction star has recorded an 18-minute meditative bedtime story to help soothe you off to dreamland.
His reading ofa bedtime story from writer Phoebe Smith, was recorded in partnership with Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee, which Horan is an investor in.
"I'll be guiding you on a journey along the River Thames, from its source to the sea," Niall begins in lilting Mullingar tones.
The star said he was keen to record the bedtime story as he knows many are struggling to sleep “during these crazy times” and he wanted to help “in any way possible.”
In lending his croon to a bedtime story, Horan is following in the footsteps of fellow Irish celebrities Cillian Murphy, Hozier and Brendan Gleeson who have all participated in the trend.
You can drift away to his reading of Following the River Thames below.