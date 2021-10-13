Cork author Caroline O'Donoghue's star on the rise as she signs new six-figure deal 

The Irish Examiner columnist has signed a deal for two new titles, including the last in the 'All Our Hidden Gifts' series
Caroline O'Donoghue will publish a "gripping conclusion" to her 'All Our Hidden Gifts' series.

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 16:01
Mike McGrath Bryan

Cork author and podcaster Caroline O'Donoghue has signed a six-figure deal for a pair of upcoming books with UK publishing house Walker Books.

The deal covers the final chapter of her 'Gifts' young-adult series, and 'Skipshock', a new tale of teenhood and self-discovery.

The deal comes as the rights to her debut novel, All Our Hidden Gifts, sold in 10 languages within six weeks of acquisition. 

Its follow-up, The Gifts That Bind Us, is slated for February 2022, with the final instalment slated for spring 2023. 

The publishing house promises a "gripping conclusion" to the series, which follows a group of Irish teenagers with supernatural gifts and a spirit summoned from a tarot deck.

Skipshock follows Irish teenager Margo Madden as she sets out on a journey to her new boarding school, but finds herself on a track she wasn’t expecting - across time and dimensions. 

Walker promises a "brilliant exploration of teenagehood and the strange nature of time, delivered with O’Donoghue’s characteristic wit and authenticity".

Speaking in a statement, O’Donoghue says: “It's such a thrill to be able to sign on with Walker for another two books – and hopefully many more after that. The first will finish out the Gifts series (at least for now) and the second is a standalone novel that has been a passion project for me for years. 

"Everyone at Walker is such a pro at what they do and it's so satisfying to know that, wherever my YA career takes me, I'll be in safe hands.”

