Cork author Caroline O'Donoghue's star on the rise as she signs new six-figure deal 

Cork author and podcaster Caroline O'Donoghue has signed a six-figure deal for a pair of upcoming books with UK publishing house Walker Books.

The deal covers the final chapter of her 'Gifts' young-adult series, and 'Skipshock', a new tale of teenhood and self-discovery.

The deal comes as the rights to her debut novel, All Our Hidden Gifts, sold in 10 languages within six weeks of acquisition.

Its follow-up, The Gifts That Bind Us, is slated for February 2022, with the final instalment slated for spring 2023.

The publishing house promises a "gripping conclusion" to the series, which follows a group of Irish teenagers with supernatural gifts and a spirit summoned from a tarot deck.

Skipshock follows Irish teenager Margo Madden as she sets out on a journey to her new boarding school, but finds herself on a track she wasn’t expecting - across time and dimensions.

Walker promises a "brilliant exploration of teenagehood and the strange nature of time, delivered with O’Donoghue’s characteristic wit and authenticity".

Speaking in a statement, O’Donoghue says: “It's such a thrill to be able to sign on with Walker for another two books – and hopefully many more after that. The first will finish out the Gifts series (at least for now) and the second is a standalone novel that has been a passion project for me for years.

"Everyone at Walker is such a pro at what they do and it's so satisfying to know that, wherever my YA career takes me, I'll be in safe hands.”