Five things for the week ahead: New TV series, literature festival, and more...

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in this decent four-part remake of the old Ingmar Bergman show about a couple fighting to make their marriage work.
Monday, Sky Atlantic/Now, 9pm
Kevin Barry, Emma Donoghue and other writers will be discussing their work online, while Cónal Creedon's launch is an in-person event from Waterstones.
Tuesday to Saturday, http://www.corkshortstory.net
Brian Friel's classic tale of emigration and family strife has a week left in its run at Cork Opera House, with a cast that includes Alex Murphy (Conor in The Young Offenders).
https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/, until Saturday, Oct 16
A mixture of online screenings and live events at Siamsa Tíre in Tralee, and Cinema Killarney. Films include Death of a Ladies’ Man, starring Gabriel Byrne, and Irish language feature Foscadh.
From Thursday to Sunday, http://www.kerryfilmfestival.com/
Highlights in the theatre programme include a production from Northern Irish theatre company Tinderbox at Carriganore, while Rónán Hession is among the authors taking part in the related Writers' Weekend.
Friday to October 24, http://www.imagineartsfestival.com/