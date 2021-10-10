Five things for the week ahead: New TV series, literature festival, and more...

Scenes From A Marriage begins on Sky Atlantic, while there are various festivals in Cork, Kerry and Waterford 
Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 08:00
Des O’Driscoll

1|TV| Scenes From A Marriage 

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in this decent four-part remake of the old Ingmar Bergman show about a couple fighting to make their marriage work.

Monday, Sky Atlantic/Now, 9pm 

2|literature| Cork Short Story Festival

Kevin Barry, Emma Donoghue and other writers will be discussing their work online, while Cónal Creedon's launch is an in-person event from Waterstones.

Tuesday to Saturday, http://www.corkshortstory.net 

3 |theatre| Philadelphia, Here I Come 

 Brian Friel's classic tale of emigration and family strife has a week left in its run at Cork Opera House, with a cast that includes Alex Murphy (Conor in The Young Offenders).

https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/, until Saturday, Oct 16

4|film| Kerry International Film Festival 

A mixture of online screenings and live events at Siamsa Tíre in Tralee, and Cinema Killarney. Films include  Death of a Ladies’ Man, starring Gabriel Byrne, and Irish language feature Foscadh.

From Thursday to Sunday, http://www.kerryfilmfestival.com/ 

5|festival|  Imagine Arts Festival

 Highlights in the theatre programme include a production from Northern Irish theatre company Tinderbox at Carriganore, while Rónán Hession is among the authors taking part in the related Writers' Weekend.

Friday to October 24, http://www.imagineartsfestival.com/ 

