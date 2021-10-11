Monday TV Tips: Lucy Kennedy dining, swimming and sightseeing in Kerry with Pat Spillane

The 2 Johnnies are taken on by a Cork American football team; the Barney Curley betting coup; and the Dr Quinn Medicine Woman pilot episode
Lucy Kennedy enjoys life in Kerry with Pat Spillane for Living with Lucy

TG4, 1.10pm

Pilot episode. Michaela Quinn, a female doctor in post-Civil War Boston, Massachusetts, finds more than she bargained for when she answers an ad for a doctor in a small town in the Colorado territory.

Living with Lucy

Virgin Media One, 9pm

New series: This week she heads to Kenmare to live with football legend and pundit, Pat Spillane and his wife Rosarii for a few days of swimming, sightseeing, takeaways and GAA gossip.

The Glass Castle

TG4, 9.30pm

A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who's an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children's imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty. Stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts.

The 2 Johnnies Take On

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

The 2 Johnnies want to don the green jersey for Ireland but first they need a sport to represent the country. They try cricket, clay pigeon shooting and diving and are taken on by a Cork American football team and manage to make the trials for the Irish Wolfhounds.

Barney Curley: The Man Who Beat The Bookies

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The man who pulled off one of the most well-orchestrated and audacious gambles in sporting history when an unfancied horse called Yellow Sam romped home at 20-1

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A look at new collaborative compilation album, In the Echo: Field Recordings from Earlsfort Terrace, recorded in and around the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Producer/curator Ross Turner speaks, and there’s music from Lisa O’Neill and Colm Mac Con Iomaire, one of the album’s pairings of artists.

