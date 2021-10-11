Monday TV Tips: Lucy Kennedy dining, swimming and sightseeing in Kerry with Pat Spillane

TG4, 1.10pm
Pilot episode. Michaela Quinn, a female doctor in post-Civil War Boston, Massachusetts, finds more than she bargained for when she answers an ad for a doctor in a small town in the Colorado territory.
Virgin Media One, 9pm
New series: This week she heads to Kenmare to live with football legend and pundit, Pat Spillane and his wife Rosarii for a few days of swimming, sightseeing, takeaways and GAA gossip.
TG4, 9.30pm
A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who's an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children's imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty. Stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts.
RTÉ2, 9.35pm
The 2 Johnnies want to don the green jersey for Ireland but first they need a sport to represent the country. They try cricket, clay pigeon shooting and diving and are taken on by a Cork American football team and manage to make the trials for the Irish Wolfhounds.
The man who pulled off one of the most well-orchestrated and audacious gambles in sporting history when an unfancied horse called Yellow Sam romped home at 20-1
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A look at new collaborative compilation album, , recorded in and around the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Producer/curator Ross Turner speaks, and there’s music from Lisa O’Neill and Colm Mac Con Iomaire, one of the album’s pairings of artists.