Saturday TV Tips: It'll be nice working with proper villains again — Ocean's Eleven on TV 

Plus Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan, and Paddington
Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 13:33
Caroline Delaney

Paddington

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Hugh Bonneville and Paddington Bear. Picture: PA Photo/Studiocanal
Taking Woodstock

TG4, 9.35pm

Taking Woodstock with Imelda Staunton and Liev Schreiber
An adaptation of Elliot Tiber's memoir about how he played a role in helping the historic 1969 Woodstock music festival take place on his neighbor's farm.

Ocean's Eleven

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

Ocean's Eleven with George Clooney and Brad Pitt
A suave ex-convict assembles a gang of crooks to help him pull off the daring robbery of three casinos in Las Vegas. Crime comedy, with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts

Sport

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, 3rd round — Leinster v Zebre, ko 1pm, RTÉ2; Connacht v Dragons. 4.50pm, RTÉ2 Soccer: UEFA European qualifiers — Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan, ko 5pm, RTÉ2; Andorra v England, 7pm, Virgin Media Two

Radio

L’Agression: Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm — In 2012, Mayo woman and trade-unionist Maureen Kearney was brutally attacked in her home in the suburbs of Paris, and was left tied to a chair with the chilling warning — “this is your second warning, there will be no third”. She was then accused by police of staging the attack herself. A story of secrets, lies, courage, and one woman’s resilience.

