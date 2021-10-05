Watch: House of the Dragon releases first footage of Targaryen ancestors

HBO Max has unveiled the first footage of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.
The trailer gives a glimpse at Doctor Who star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne.
The footage also shows actress Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.
House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and will tell the story of the despotic Targaryen family.
One of their descendants, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in Game of Thrones and was played by Emilia Clarke.
House Of The Dragon is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and he serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.
The show will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max in 2022.