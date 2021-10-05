Watch: House of the Dragon releases first footage of Targaryen ancestors

House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones
Watch: House of the Dragon releases first footage of Targaryen ancestors

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. 

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 11:34

HBO Max has unveiled the first footage of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.

The trailer gives a glimpse at Doctor Who star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne.

The footage also shows actress Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and will tell the story of the despotic Targaryen family.

One of their descendants, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in Game of Thrones and was played by Emilia Clarke.

House Of The Dragon is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and he serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

The show will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max in 2022.

Read More

Aidan Turner to play doctor with 'hidden darker side' in new psychological thriller

More in this section

National Television Awards 2017 - Arrivals - London Aidan Turner to play doctor with 'hidden darker side' in new psychological thriller
No Time To Die Royal World Premiere - London Glastonbury 2022 announces Billie Eilish as history-making headline act
'A glorious return to live music': Right Here Right Now festival returns to Cork next month 'A glorious return to live music': Right Here Right Now festival returns to Cork next month
Watch: House of the Dragon releases first footage of Targaryen ancestors

Theatre review: The First Child is dark, strange and hugely enjoyable    

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices