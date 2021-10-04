'A glorious return to live music': Right Here Right Now festival returns to Cork next month

Contemporary Irish music festival Right Here Right Now is returning to Cork Opera House and Coughlan's next month. Now in its fourth year, the festival celebrates the vibrant and eclectic music scene in Cork and across Ireland.

Among the line-up is an all-female bill of Mary Coughlan, Wallis Bird, Loah and Niamh Regan, who will open the first night of Right Here Right Now on Friday, November 12.

The following night will see John Spillane and Junior Brother perform with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra on Saturday, November 13. A third day of the festival will take place on November 13, with more artists yet to be announced.

John Spillane. Picture: John Allen

Managing director of Coughlan's, Brian Hassett, says the festival is a celebration of the music industry.

“There were times over the course of the last year and a half where it seemed like we may never get back to our normal way of life - in our industry in particular, it was difficult to imagine a return to what we do: rooms packed full of people, artists creating special moments on stage, and everyone working so hard behind the scenes to make these moments happen,” he says.

“There's a community in bringing that all together, and Right Here, Right Now is a way of celebrating that community, and really shouting from the rooftops that 'we're back'. Working together with Cork Opera House on such a special project is really proof of what amazing things we can all create when that community comes together.”

Mary Coughlan. Picture: Mark Stedman

Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson says the festival is “a glorious return to live music and I really can't wait!”

She adds: “The Right Here, Right Now Festival brings together everything that lies at the core of who we are at Cork Opera House, and everything that we've been missing over the last 18 months - our orchestra live on stage with amazing established and upcoming home-grown artists, a diversity of programme; collaborating with outstanding artists and professionals; working together with our talented friends and colleagues in Coughlan's who, like many small independent venues over the last while, have worked so hard to keep the show on the road, and most importantly, welcoming audiences into our house to share magical experiences together with friends and loved ones.”

Tickets cost €25 (or €15 concession for OAPs and students) and go on sale today at 12pm.