Thursday TV Tips: Jimmy Savile investigation examined

UTV, 9pm
Jimmy Savile's behaviour was investigated by the police during his lifetime but insufficient evidence meant no charges were brought. He also defended viewers of child pornography — including Gary Glitter — although the interview wasn't released until after his death. Among the interviewees are key witnesses and an Operation Yewtree detective.
TG4, 9pm
Louis Freiter and Caitriona Gray were living in Donabate. In 2020, when travel opened up, they took a holiday to Caitriona's parents who moved west previously to Louisburgh. One year on and Caitriona works remotely from their new home for Bank of Ireland and Louis has opened a cafe in Louisburgh. Former Astra Zeneca executive Rachael Clarke and chef David McKeon lived in London and New York but changed tack. They moved west & now run the Pink Door B&B on Westport Quay.
TG4, 9.30pm
Hector hears how GAA mad Jeannine O'Brien from the Congo was swept off her feet by an Irish man in Limerick. He meets activist Fadl Mustapha in Letterkenny and Syrian soap maker Reham Ghafarji in Clonakilty before heading to the Midlands to meet Liberian-born Westmeath GAA star, Boidu Sayeh and then further south for a chat with Úna-Minh Caomhánach. Hector discusses music with Argentinean-born Fernanda and Irish speaking, Uilleann Piper, Megan from Canada.
RTÉ2, 9.30pm
This week the remaining five are put through their paces by guest judge Tom McInerney — IFTA Award winning SFX artist — credits include, , and .
Soccer: UEFA Nations League semi-final.v , 7pm, Virgin Media 2
, RTÉ 2FM, 10pm: US garage-rock successors The Strokes perform tunes from their long-player at Stockholm’s Accelerator festival in 2001.