Thursday TV Tips: Jimmy Savile investigation examined

Savile: Portrait of a Predator

UTV, 9pm

Jimmy Savile with the Prince of Wales at a reception at the Army Staff College in 1999. Picture: PA photo/Tim Ockenden.

Jimmy Savile's behaviour was investigated by the police during his lifetime but insufficient evidence meant no charges were brought. He also defended viewers of child pornography — including Gary Glitter — although the interview wasn't released until after his death. Among the interviewees are key witnesses and an Operation Yewtree detective.

Moving West

TG4, 9pm

Mary Kennedy with Triona Gray and Louis Freiter in Louisburgh; and Rachael Clarke and David McKeon inWestport

Louis Freiter and Caitriona Gray were living in Donabate. In 2020, when travel opened up, they took a holiday to Caitriona's parents who moved west previously to Louisburgh. One year on and Caitriona works remotely from their new home for Bank of Ireland and Louis has opened a cafe in Louisburgh. Former Astra Zeneca executive Rachael Clarke and chef David McKeon lived in London and New York but changed tack. They moved west & now run the Pink Door B&B on Westport Quay.

Hector Éire Nua

TG4, 9.30pm

Hector Éire Nua — with Fernanda Gonzalez who moved from Argentina to Cork

Hector hears how GAA mad Jeannine O'Brien from the Congo was swept off her feet by an Irish man in Limerick. He meets activist Fadl Mustapha in Letterkenny and Syrian soap maker Reham Ghafarji in Clonakilty before heading to the Midlands to meet Liberian-born Westmeath GAA star, Boidu Sayeh and then further south for a chat with Úna-Minh Caomhánach. Hector discusses music with Argentinean-born Fernanda and Irish speaking, Uilleann Piper, Megan from Canada.

Glow Up Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Judge Emma O'Byrne; Tom McInerney, IFTA Award winning SFX artist; and judge Cathyanne MacAllister. Picture: Ruth Medjber ruthlessimagery.com

This week the remaining five are put through their paces by guest judge Tom McInerney — IFTA Award winning SFX artist — credits include Vikings, Camelot, Valhalla and The Tudors.

Sport

Soccer: UEFA Nations League semi-final. Belgium v France, 7pm, Virgin Media 2

Radio

The Alternative, RTÉ 2FM, 10pm: US garage-rock successors The Strokes perform tunes from their Is This It? long-player at Stockholm’s Accelerator festival in 2001.