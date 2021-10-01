Friday TV Tips: 70 birthday candles for Bob Geldof — celebrations this evening

Richard Osman's House of Games Night

BBC One, 8.30pm

Comedians Ed Gamble, Sian Gibson, Dara Ó Briain, and Sindhu Vee put their general knowledge to the test. The new House of Games band is led by Irish comedian David O'Doherty

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Rock star and philanthropist, Bob Geldof, is turning 70 so his achievements are being celebrated by family and celebrities this evening.

Bob and his wife, Jeanne Marine, and his children, Pixie and Tiger will be on the show which will look at his career with the Boomtown Rats to Live Aid and Band Aid and beyond. Bob will get a special birthday wish from President Michael D Higgins.

Chair of the Elders and former Úachtaran na hEireann, Mary Robinson, will speak about her relationship with Bob, his vital role as a humanitarian, and his well-known powers of persuasion.

Also paying tribute tonight will be The Boomtown Rats, Midge Ure, Andrea Corr, Imelda May and special contributions from Sting, Van Morrison, Tony Blair, and Ringo Starr.

Sport

MMA: Bellator FC - Douglas Lima v Michael ‘Venom’ Page 2, 5.30pm. Virgin2

Rugby: United Rugby Championship — 2nd round. Connacht v Vodacom Blue Bulls. 7.15pm, TG4

Soccer: Premier Division, Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic. Ko 7.45pm. RTÉ2

The Guilty

Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal as Joe Bayler in The Guilty. Netflix

Slick US remake of the 2018 Danish drama of the same name. Emergency dispatch call centre operator, Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal), tries to save a caller he believes is in grave danger. Supporting cast includes Christina Vidal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough (she’s Elvis’ granddaughter) and Gyllenhaal’s real-life brother-in-law Peter Saarsgard.

Squid Game

Netflix

If you've recently googled the Korean Won exchange rate or tried to remember the rules for 'What time is it Mr Wolf' then it's a safe bet you've been watching Squid Game on Netflix.

Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants in Korea accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly.

By the way, one Korean won is worth €0.00073 so the game's top prize of 5.6 billion won would be worth around €33.2million.

The show is violent, grim, and confusing — and yet so compelling. And you might expect to see a few Squid Game costumes around this Halloween too (with a simple switch to a Salvador Dali mask à la Money Heist you could double the potential of your red suit).

Radio

Comóradh an Riadaigh, R na G, 2.05pm: The re-aired 1991 series on Seán Ó Riada’s continues, as Peadar O’Riada recalls his father’s interests in different genres of music, and his musical work, as well as some of his thoughts on spirituality and the importance of the Irish language.

Spooky FM, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Uncle Vlad and Zombetty have hijacked the airwaves once again, and the spooky season is set to get underway. Expect ghoulish tales and terror-inducing tunes for all the family.