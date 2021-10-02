Saturday TV Tips: Desperate times and desperate measures in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

Virgin Media Three, 7pm
Extreme angler Jeremy Wade (excellent nominative determinism, by the way) investigates the stories behind supposedly deadly freshwater creatures.
BBC One, 9pm
Back for a new run, complete with that iconic chequebook and pen, the unforgettable theme tune and Bradley Walsh as the host. (Bradley has also been cast as Pop Larkin in the forthcoming adaptation of.)
RTÉ One, 9.40pm
Last in series: World-class soprano, Celine Byrne from Kildare. The international opera star’s soundtrack covers everything from opera to ABBA, all with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.
RTÉ2, 9.45pm
The agents of the Impossible Mission Force become fugitives in order to bring down a shadowy society of assassins. Spy thriller sequel, with Tom Cruise and Jeremy Renner
Women’s National League:v . 4.45pm. TG4
Premier League:v , 12.30pm, BT Sport; v , Sky Sports
Boxing: IABA National Men’s and Women’s Senior Elite Boxing Championship Finals — live. 7.15pm. TG4
Rugby: URC live:v , ko 7.35pm, RTÉ2
, RTÉ 1, 2pm: In 1979, a tragic maritime disaster occurred on Whiddy Island, Bantry, Co Cork, beginning with a fire onboard the Betelgeuse vessel. 50 people died. Many of those who have suffered speak out for the first time.
, Newstalk, 9pm: First airing of a radio drama on May Mullen — a fiercely independent woman rallying against traditional expectations in 1900s Ireland.