Saturday TV Tips: Desperate times and desperate measures in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

— and who's going to win a Blankety Blank chequebook and pen?
Rebecca Ferguson joins Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Jeremy Renner, and Ving Rhames in Rogue Nation

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

River Monsters

Virgin Media Three, 7pm

Extreme angler Jeremy Wade (excellent nominative determinism, by the way) investigates the stories behind supposedly deadly freshwater creatures.

Blankety Blank

BBC One, 9pm

Blankety Blank with Bradley Walsh. Picture: Matt Frost

Back for a new run, complete with that iconic chequebook and pen, the unforgettable theme tune and Bradley Walsh as the host. (Bradley has also been cast as Pop Larkin in the forthcoming adaptation of The Darling Buds of May.)

Soundtrack To My Life

RTÉ One, 9.40pm

Soundtrack to My Life: Celine Byrne

Last in series: World-class soprano, Celine Byrne from Kildare. The international opera star’s soundtrack covers everything from opera to ABBA, all with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

RTÉ2, 9.45pm

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

The agents of the Impossible Mission Force become fugitives in order to bring down a shadowy society of assassins. Spy thriller sequel, with Tom Cruise and Jeremy Renner

Sport

Women’s National League: Shelbourne FC v DLR Waves. 4.45pm. TG4 

Premier League: Manchester United v Everton, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal, Sky Sports 

Boxing: IABA National Men’s and Women’s Senior Elite Boxing Championship Finals — live. 7.15pm. TG4 

Rugby: URC live: Munster v DHL Stormers, ko 7.35pm, RTÉ2

Radio

Fire in the Sky — Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm: In 1979, a tragic maritime disaster occurred on Whiddy Island, Bantry, Co Cork, beginning with a fire onboard the Betelgeuse vessel. 50 people died. Many of those who have suffered speak out for the first time.

May’s End, Newstalk, 9pm: First airing of a radio drama on May Mullen — a fiercely independent woman rallying against traditional expectations in 1900s Ireland.

Commitment to Beckett: Six-hour stream for Cork production of How It Is 

