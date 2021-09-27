Dial-a-Seanchaí: Pick up the phone and dial into Irish stories and song

Kevin Barry, Lankum's Ian Lynch, and Lisa O'Neill are among the voices dispensing tales and tunes on-demand from October 1st, in the second year of Clare Arts Office's reboot of the popular 1980s project
Ian Lynch: Lankum singer and song collector is among the voices at the other end of the Dial-a-Seanchaí line this year

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 11:22
Mike McGrath Bryan

At a time before text messaging, social media and Zoom calls, and when even the likes of Aertel and "the English channels" constituted serious notions for many Irish people, one arts project pioneered the idea of arts "on-demand" in Ireland.

Originally commissioned in 1988 by then-Clare Arts Officer Kay Sheehy (currently of RTÉ Radio 1 arts programme Arena), Dial-a-Seanchaí gave phone owners the chance to pick up the receiver and dial into pre-recorded performances of stories and song from three renowned seanchaithe from the region: Junior Crehan of Mullagh; Francie Kennelly of Miltown Malbay, and Eddie Lenihan of Crusheen - the latter of whom still works as a collector and teller of stories to this day.

Following a reboot of the project last year, John Lillis - better known to Irish hip-hop heads as beatmaker/Rusangano Family man mynameisj0hn - is back at the helm and curating a selection of songs and stories for Samhain, from six voices from the Irish arts community.

These are:

  • Lisa O'Neill, singer and songwriter
  • Aindrias de Staic, actor and fiddler
  • Ruth Smith, musician and RTÉ Simply Folk presenter/producer
  • Kevin Barry, award-winning novelist and short-story writer
  • Ceara Conway, visual artist and vocalist
  • Ian Lynch, song collector and singer, Lankum; podcaster, Fire Draw Near

Kevin Barry: award-wining writer is among those telling stories in the new Dial-a-Seanchaí project

"The seanchaí holds an important role in Irish society, one far more expansive than just entertainment and stories," explains Lillis in his artists' statement for the project for Glór Ennis, co-commissioners of this year's edition.

"They are teachers, musicians, collectors, historians, geographers, and psychologists. Reservoirs of community knowledge. The rambling house and the cuaird acted as their broadcast station, transmissions from the soul. A place to share, exchange and perform."

"When the seanchaí spoke, the community listened. A felt resonance with both the landscapes and traditions being explored. Their stories and songs carry a deep understanding of the human condition, be it temptation, humour, loss, death, joy, or longing. 

"Their words blur the line between the physical world and what lies beyond the veil, the unseen. The seanchaí provides a narrative to help communities understand our heritage, culture, and tradition. And on a deeper unconscious level, our surroundings and ourselves."

  • Dial-a-Seanchaí goes live on October 1 at 065-6723000. 
  • Calls are charged at standard landline rates, and may cost more from your mobile. Callers are advised that quality of the line is designed to emulate that of the original service, and will sound as such.

