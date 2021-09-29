Wednesday TV Tips: The Irish woman dressed in native American headgear on the $10 coin?

Nationwide

RTÉ One, 7pm

Anne Cassin presents from Wicklow as Nationwide hears how two family-run tourist enterprises have had to adapt their businesses. Nationwide visits the stunning Powerscourt House and Gardens in County Wicklow and Mary Fanning is in Cork to meet one of the country’s largest Tour bus operators, Cronin’s coaches to hear how the last two years have been a struggle with very few overseas visitors coming to Ireland.

Neven’s Spanish Food Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven visits the Tramuntana Mountains, which run along Mallorca’s northwest coast. In Deia village, Neven visits Sebastian Pasch from Sebastian’s Restaurant, which is managed by his Irish wife Patricia

Na Slimmers

TG4, 8.30pm

As the series nears the end, so does the slimmers' weight loss journey. We see how some of the slimmers have had 18 months of success and triumph while others are back on track and working hard. The slimmers reflect on their health journey and tell us how they really feel about their weight loss.

Áille ar Airgead

TG4, 9.30pm

Lady Lavery: Hazel Martyn

Mary Cunningham, a poor Irish migrant from Donegal, was dressed in Native American headgear to become the face of 'Liberty' on the most controversial gold coin ever minted in America, and Hazel Martyn, born in Chicago of wealthy Irish parentage, was chosen by her husband, John Lavery, to represent Ireland when he was commissioned to design the new punt banknotes for a newly independent Ireland. This documentary weaves their remarkable stories together and gives a fresh insight into the position of women in the early 20th century.

The Rotunda

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Joyce with Asher, Abigail and Abby at The Rotunda

Special Forces Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Juventus v Chelsea; Manchester United v Villarreal, both 8pm, BT Sport

The Chestnut Man

Netflix

The Chestnut Man: The series is based on the debut novel by award-winning writer Søren Sveistrup which has been translated into 28 languages and published in 50 countries

From the creator of The Killing, a thriller based on award-winning writer Soren Sveistrup’s debut novel. A young woman is found murdered in a playground in a quiet Copenhagen suburb in a case linked to a politician’s missing child.

Radio

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Audio from the second series of rte.ie’s new Irish music show, including live performances from Cherym and Fin Furey, and chats with Brendan Murphy of Irish pop veterans The 4 of Us.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Selected live performances from Irish acts in the last of the current seasons of the Seconds Away webseries, including: Saint Sister, Susan O’Neill, Cherym, Modernlove, Smoothboi Ezra, Robert Grace, and A Lazarus Soul.