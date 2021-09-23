Thursday TV Tips: Moving to the west of Ireland from Hong Kong, Cork and Kent

Moving West

TG4, 9pm

Meet six families who have moved or are in the process of moving to the west of Ireland

New series. Follow the lives of six families who have moved or are in the process of moving to the west of Ireland. Presented by Mary Kennedy. She meets Carol Ho from Hong Kong who runs her company Baseworx along with her husband Keith based in Galway's Portershed hub. In Sligo, Mary meets Aoife Porter who has moved from Cork and runs Bua Marketing in Strandhill. In Mayo, she meets Louis Freiter and Caitriona Gray. Caitriona from Dublin and Louis from Kent moved to Louisburgh during Covid. Because of the pandemic, Caitriona now works from home full time, while Louis has just opened The Seven Wanders Cafe in Louisburgh.

Fred and Rose West: Reopened

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Forensic psychologist Dr Donna Youngs. Picture: Blinkfilms/ITV

Part two of two. Investigators explore new leads in the infamous case of Fred and Rose West, suggesting there may be more victims. Some claim the Wests are responsible for many more murders than the 12 women and girls they are known to have killed. Fred West died by suicide before he was brought to trial, but his wife Rose was convicted of 10 murders in 1995.

The investigative team's discovery of 'blue material' beneath a cafe in Gloucester leads police to take over the search. Trevor McDonald presents.

Glow Up Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Emma O'Byrne and Cathyanne MacAllister with Panti Bliss on Glow Up Ireland

In Episode 4, the theme for this week is Drag and at the halfway point of the competition the MUAs are out to impress the judges, including Panti Bliss who is joining Cathyanne and Emma as guest judge.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Niall Henry of Blue Raincoat Theatre Company speaks on the ensemble’s new play Hunting Darwin, running from September 30 to October 9 at their Factory performance space in Sligo.

Let’s Dive In, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Julie and Phil ask David McKeown, a space engineer, about spaceships and satellites, and if humans have to wear sun cream.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Limerick rapper Denise Chaila.