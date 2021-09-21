Podcast Corner: Two shows that revel in the glories of classic albums 

A topic worthy of infinite discussion in 2021 is the importance of the album - or lack thereof - in the streaming era. Two new Irish podcasts seek to celebrate the form.

Paul McDermott, an occasional contributor to this publication, hosts To Here Knows When, named after a My Bloody Valentine track. The show takes a deep dive into what McDermott calls iconic Irish records - so far we’ve had Paul Page of Whipping Boy discussing Heartworm and author Julian Gough reprising his role as frontman of Toasted Heretic, looking back on Another Day, Another Riot.

Even if the listener hasn’t heard these albums - released in 1995 and 1992, respectively - the interviews are interesting enough on their own, Page sounding chuffed that despite Heartwom’s status as a commercial disappointment, it has stood the test of time critically and proved influential. Gough, meanwhile, laments his cocky attitude as a youth; he gets emotional recalling how he wishes he had been kinder and how he feels like he was the problem with the band not fulfilling their potential. McDermott, well researched, doesn’t seek to push buttons, but like the best interviewers, gives the guests space to speak.

The next instalment also looks very promising: McDermott takes a look at Viva Dead Ponies by the Fatima Mansions, in the company of the band's vocalist, Cathal Coughlan.

My Favourite Album with Andrea Cleary is a more excitable affair, though similarly nostalgic. Guests including Today FM presenter Claire Beck and Pillow Queens’ Sarah Corcoran pick their - yes, you guessed it - favourite albums.

The guests' enthusiasm is infectious, Beck making the underappreciated, avant-garde musician Laurie Anderson (and her record Big Science) sound like a genius that you must listen to right now.

“She just doesn’t care if you like it or not,” says Beck, pointing out the contemporary artists, such as St Vincent, who are indebted to Anderson.

Both To Here Knows When and My Favourite Album will have you dipping back into your record collection - long live the album!

Meanwhile, congratulations to Cork’s Two Norries - James Leonard and Timmy Long - who have signed a deal with podcasting platform Acast. As the pair said themselves, it’s a great endorsement of how far they’ve come in little over a year.

It shouldn’t change anything for listeners, with episodes still available wherever you listen to your podcasts. Earlier this year, the platform launched Acast+, a subscription tool akin to Patreon that seeks to offer something extra for both creators and listeners. The Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast is among the shows offering bonus episodes every week, along with ad-free content, from €3-€7.